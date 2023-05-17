Fly Tyers prepping for spring sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is preparing for its spring sale to be held this weekend at the United Lutheran Church located at 100 Cooper Road.

The sale, which will be held Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, serves as a fundraiser for the club, which uses the proceeds to to help various programs in the area.

Members of the group have been collecting donated items, such as fishing, hunting and sports equipment, among other items, for the sale. They clean and fix any items they receive before offering them for sale at the event.

Members of the United Lutheran Church will be offering kolaches (Texas style) and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pizza slices for lunch with homemade goodies on the side during the event so shoppers can grab a quick bite while making their purchases.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing in the local streams and lakes in and around Bella Vista. The club, which also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas, meets every Thursday in the fellowship hall in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church. The meetings start with a social hour at 9 a.m. prior to the actual meeting, which lasts from 10-11 a.m.

Visit the club's website at bvft.org for more information on this weekend's sale or for any more information about the club.