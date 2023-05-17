College Honors

University of Mississippi

Gwendelyn Gardner, of Bella Vista, majoring in International Studies and Spanish, was among the more than 80 students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts. The university held an induction ceremony on April 14 at Johnson Commons on campus.

University of Alabama

Andrea Kugler, of Bella Vista, was inducted into UA Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society on April 7. The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments, and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism; speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.