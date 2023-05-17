City Council to address sewer, rezone ordinances

A second reading of an ordinance amending a code relating to sewer connections in the city of Bella Vista will be the only matter of old business to be addressed by the City Council during its regular session on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.

The ordinance, along with several rezone ordinances, were discussed by the Council during Monday night's work session at the District Court in the Public Safety Building.

The amendment to the sewer connections ordinance would require a sanitary sewer connection when service becomes available within 100 feet of a house lot or adjoining lot.

In new business, the Council will vote on several rezone requests it received from the Planning Commission, which sent the requests to the Council with the recommendation for approval.

All of the rezone ordinances deal with parcels belonging to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. They include:

A parcel located at 700 Blowing Springs Road to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

A parcel located at 410 E. Lancashire Blvd. known as the Lake Ecology Lab to be rezoned from P-1 Conservation to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial.

A parcel located near 51 Huntley Drive to be rezoned from R-1 Single Family Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial.

A parcel located at 504 Glasgow Road to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial.

A parcel located at 1 Pamona Drive known as the Highlands Golf Course to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial.

A parcel located at 40 Scotsdale Drive known as Scotsdale Maintenance to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial.

A parcel located east of the intersection of Commonwealth and Euston Roads to be rezoned from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial.

The Council will also discuss an ordinance "amending various sections of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to effectuate departmental restructuring of Planning, Building Inspection and Code Enforcement functions.

The ordinance carries an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately upon approval.

Four resolutions were also discussed during the work session in advance of Monday's regular session. Those resolutions include:

A resolution expressing the willingness of the city of Bella Vista to utilize federal aid -- Surface Transportation Block Grant Program -- attributable, Transportation Alternatives Program, and/or Carbon Reduction Program funds to assist with the construction of the Mercy Way corridor improvements.

A resolution amending the 2023 budget to facilitate repayments of short-term financing indebtedness related to the purchase of new fire truck.

A resolution amending the 2023 budget in the amount to authorize one additional part-time engineer position in Community Development Services and to fund the position.

A resolution amending the 2023 budget to facilitate transfer of employees and funding between departments to implement departmental restructuring of Code Enforcement and Building Inspection duties.

Other items listed for discussion by the Council during Monday night's work session included sewer ordinance amendment language; enforcement of leash laws; enforcement of short-term rental code violations of parking, noise, yard maintenance, etc., and an update on the city's Regional Bicycle Pedestrian Plan Update.