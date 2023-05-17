The Weekly Vista
Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | May 17, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

St. Bernard

Second Monday Pinochle

Winners May 8 were: Couples -- Nelda Tomer and Bill Shernikau, first; Becky Thompson and Fran Olsen, second; Dick and Nancy Sherbondy, third; Jim and Janet Callarman, fourth; Stan Neukircher and Al Akey, honorable mention. Individuals -- Ernie Olsen, first; Pat Karbouski.

This double deck pinochle club plays on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. For more information contact Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners May 8 in the game of Seven were: Jean Meadows, first; Sharon Bower, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Gloria Sperry, first; and Norvil Lantz, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 4 were: North-South, Ernie Grant and Deborah Dawes; and East-West, John Frey and Michael Foley.

Winners May 9 were: North-South, Martha Kolb and Michael Foley; and East-West, Cassie Jean and Jay Lacy.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners May 9 were: Chris and Chris King, first; Karin Fowler and Julie Kahl, second; Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, third; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, fourth; and Larry and Ginger Anderson, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Print Headline: Cards and Games

