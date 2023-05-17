Bella Vista Police Reports

Editor's note: Following its move to the Public Safety Building earlier this year, the Bella Vista Police Department experienced computer difficulties in producing the police reports that are published each week in The Weekly Vista. That problem has now been rectified. The Weekly Vista will resume publishing these reports, including those that were previously unable to be published.

Monday, March 13

1:26 p.m. Police received a report on Dunkeld Drive that someone's trash can and the trash inside it was missing. Republic was reportedly going to replace the can for them. The can was later located.

10:07 p.m. Police arrested Sean Dennis Smith, 38, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Riordan.

Tuesday, March 14

1:38 p.m. Police received a report on Middleham Lane that two men in a white van came to someone's door claiming to be with a meat company and made the reporting person feel uncomfortable. The reporting person attempted to call the company and the phones were disconnected.

Wednesday, March 15

9:45 a.m. Police received a report on Kelaen Drive that large trucks were speeding up and down the road coming from a construction site and one hit the neighbor's mailbox. The reporting person requested extra patrol for speeding dump trucks.

Thursday, March 16

1:10 p.m. Police received a report on Holt Lane that a neighbor was shooting cats with a pellet gun and it ricocheted and hit another house. The reporting person said this happens daily once it gets dark. An officer spoke to the reporting person and no one's property had damage.

Friday, March 17

8:48 a.m. Police received a report at Blowing Springs Trailhead of a stolen license plate.

Saturday, March 18

4:53 p.m. Police arrested April Dawn Fronteneau, 30, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Stewkley.

7:33 p.m. Police received a report at Blowing Springs Trailhead that someone's vehicle was broken into while they were on the trail.

Sunday, March 19

6:23 p.m. Police received a report on Newquay Lane and Newlyn Lane that a young couple were going door to door looking through windows. The responding officer learned they were handing out flyers for a construction company and told them they needed a permit.

Monday, March 20

2:04 a.m. Police arrested Timothy Herlihy, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, battery third degree and careless driving during a traffic stop at the food trucks on Lookout Drive.

Tuesday, March 21

6:24 a.m. Police received a report on Kilby Lane of nonstop barking dogs at a neighbor's home. The reporting person asked that police speak to the homeowner.

Wednesday, March 22

10:18 p.m. Police arrested Kade Jaber, 27, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Wellington.

Thursday, March 23

9:31 a.m. Police received a report at Allen's Food Market that there was a large Dumpster in the parking lot that had a lot of buzzards sitting on it, and that, because they are attracted to dead things, the reporting person wanted it checked out.

Friday, March 24

8:34 p.m. Police arrested Robert Richman, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and criminal mischief second degree following a suspicious activity call on Ardwell Road.

9:59 p.m. Police received a report on Hatcher Drive that someone came home to find that a television, tablets and a security camera were stolen. The back door had apparently been left unlocked.

Saturday, March 25

10:47 a.m. Police received a report on Summers Lane that during the night, one of the kids at the reporting person's house heard what they believed was someone trying to get into the house. There was a dark Suburban in the driveway at the time.

Sunday, March 26

1:55 p.m. Police received a report on Queensferry Lane that someone heard five shots fired nearby.

Monday, March 27

4:05 p.m. Police received a report at Tanyard Creek Nature Trail that someone's vehicle and two other vehicles had their windows smashed. A firearm was taken.

10:32 p.m. Police arrested Darrell Haney, 70, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and East Chelsea.

Tuesday, March 28

3 p.m. Police arrested Ronie Green, 72, in connection with warrants out of other agencies during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Flaxton.

Wednesday, March 29

8:08 a.m. Police received a report at PRZ CPAs Advisors that a wall was knocked down outside the building.

Thursday, March 30

7:53 p.m. Police received a report on Finger Drive that someone's phone was stolen.

Friday, March 31

12:58 p.m. Police arrested Jared Dean Black, 47, in connection with expired vehicle license, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, misdemeanor fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person during a traffic stop at Village Pet Hospital.

Saturday, April 1

3:01 p.m. Police received a report on Haverhill Drive that construction workers were playing loud music. When an officer arrived there was no music playing.

Sunday, April 2

4:15 p.m. Police received a report on Redditch Lane that a neighbor's dog jumped on a child and scratched her.