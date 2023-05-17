Bella Vista Club News

BV Computer Club

Help Clinic will be held on May 17 in the Computer Lab and Genealogy SIG on May 19 in the Computer Lab.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Bella Vista-Bentonville Photography Club

3rd Thursday

The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, to practice for the June challenge: Macro/Close Up Photography. Different stations will be set up for practice, so bring your camera and tripod if you have one. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Bella Vista-Bentonville Photography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. (near Walmart). Go to the club's Facebook page at Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club for more information.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library.

Scott Lee will present the program Artificial Intelligence and Genealogy. It will be an overview of how AI is used today in genealogy and about new technologies on the horizon. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. This meeting is the 30th Anniversary Celebration that will include an ice cream social, music and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear a festive spring hat. Reservations are encouraged and there is a $5 per person charge. Contact Lisa Sullivan at [email protected] for more information.

BV Garden Club

4th Wednesday

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, May 24, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m.

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. The email address for more information is bellavistagardenclub.com

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The club will be hiking Tuesday, May 23, on the Blowing Springs trails in Bella Vista. This is a 4-mile loop hike and will be the last hike of the 2023 spring season. Hikes will resume in the fall.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Wednesday, May 24, in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 West Van Buren Street. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Avenue, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in The American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, is required and members must have served and been honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

BV Computer Club -- Genealogy Group

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the Bella Vista Crossings Center's John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The next meeting is Friday, May 19. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

