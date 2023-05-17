Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Spring Sale will be held at United Lutheran Church this Friday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-noon. United Lutheran Church will be offering Texas style kolaches and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pizza slices for lunch with homemade goodies on the side. All are encouraged to stop in to shop and grab a quick bite.

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, June 10, with North Carolina pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be a grab and go-only event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325. The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

The Singing Men of Arkansas will perform in the sanctuary on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and there is no charge for admission. A free offering will be taken following the concert to benefit the chorus and the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista's music program. There will also be a reception following the chorus performance.

Save the date for the Blessing of the Pets service at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion near the K9 Corral Dog Park on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Seniors can take part in free exercise classes at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. The classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. The classes use video programs which emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Participants vary in levels of ability. The areas that are addressed are: balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness.

This month's choir practices, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, will be focused on the special worship services for the festivals of Pentecost and Trinity Sundays. The Pentecost Festival, scheduled for May 28, is the day of celebration when the Holy Spirit was poured out on the disciples in Jerusalem after the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. On Sunday, June 4, the Festival of the Trinity is celebrated in three distinct persons -- Father, Son and Holy Spirit -- but only one divine essence.

Confirmation classes have resumed on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Bella Vista

Community Church

"Escape From Alcatraz" is a special presentation for the community on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. and will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation of the legendary escape. Alcatraz, also known as "The Rock," is located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay. It was considered the ultimate maximum security prison. In 1934, the highpoint of a major war on crime, Alcatraz was re-fortified into the world's most secure prison.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m to pray for individuals and community needs. Prayer requests may be sent to [email protected]

Those interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join practice on Wednesdays. The bell choir meets for practice at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for the time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats. Yarn is provided.

Interested in ping pong? Anyone interesting in playing ping pong is invited to join others for ping pong fun on Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Paper Crafters meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. to make and deliver cards to local groups.

There are a number of Community Life Groups available to the community. Contact the church for details by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 479-855-1126.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

The 8th Annual Antique Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free along with free hotdogs and popcorn.

Vacation Bible School "God's Wonder Lab" will be June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Dinner is provided each evening. Join us for crafts, games, storytelling, music and fun. Participants can register online at bvlutheran.com.

The Sonday Riders will meet on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the church's front parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome to join in for a fun day of riding.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are held on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one. If you have any questions contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community who are in need. "Best Choice" labels are also collected at the pantry. Donations of these labels have aided in putting money towards food items.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in the community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screening is also available. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID is required. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 417-227-5006 to schedule an appointment or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt and attraction tickets.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Email [email protected] with church events open to the community.