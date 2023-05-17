Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 1

Cafe USA

426 N.E. Towncenter, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No asterisking on menus.

Founders Classical Academy

1302 Melissa Drive, Suite 112, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees are using a plastic folding table for drying dishes. The surface is gritty and not smooth and easy to clean.

Kum & Go

3610 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Whisk with food residue on it was mixed in with other clean utensils.

Core violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Build-up of black debris on the inside roof of the ice machine.

Core violations: None

May 2

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Ice scoop being stored on unsanitized top of ice machine. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water.

Roll & Fold / 5M International Ltd. Co.

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

Thaden School

800 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Alfredo sauce date marked 4/8 in walk-in cooler. Sauce was pulled from freezer to thaw and be used.

Core violations: None

Triple Eight Hashery / 5M International Ltd. Co.

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. Posted permit expired.

May 3

8th Street Layout Center - Food Store

2101 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Special Care Preschool and Day Care

1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is no dedicated handwashing sink near warewashing area in food preparation kitchen.

May 5

Dollar General

1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The front door has a gap and does not completely close. The ceiling tiles in the storage room have a few holes.

Lakepoint Restaurant And Event Center

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Tuna and salmon in the refrigerator thawing in the packages.

Core violations: No asterisking beside the menu items.

Scotsdale Clubhouse

10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 1 -- Discovery Bridge Preschool, Inc., 1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Duffer's Cafe, 638 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista; The Big Lieutenant, 600 S.W. 41 St., Suite 8, Bentonville

May 2 -- Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Bentonville High School North, 1801 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Pinspiration, 1706 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 8, Bentonville; Ruth Hale Barker Middle School, 500 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville; Sandi Sue's Gluten Free Bakery, 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

May 3 -- David Glass Technology Center, 805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; David Glass Technology Center - Kiosk, 805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Graze Craze, 2200 S.E. J St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Walmart MLK Building - Food Store, 203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Bentonville; Walmart MLK Building - Cafe, 203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Bentonville; Wild About Learning Academy West, 2705 S.E. G St., Bentonville

May 4 -- The Gardens At Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville