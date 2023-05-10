Vicksburg historian speaks are CWRT event

While many nonprofits struggle with membership, one group has been quietly growing despite challenges including the pandemic. Bella Vista's Civil War Round Table has been meeting since spring 2019.

One founder of the group, Dale Phillips, is also co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Museum so the two groups have close ties. Typically, the Round Table meets in the back room of the museum, but when they expect a larger crowd they move to the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, which was where they welcomed their most recent speaker, Terry Winschel, on Thursday, May 4.

About 50 people heard Winschel talk about "Shut up in a Trap -- Citizens Under Siege at Vicksburg." Winschel has a national reputation, according to Phillips, who has known him for over 50 years. Both Phillips and Winschel are retired from the National Parks Service and Winschel has written and published several books about the Battle of Vicksburg.

On Thursday, he described the siege of Vicksburg and used slides of contemporary photos of many residents who were affected. He also read many quotes from diaries and letters of those same residents.

Vicksburg was a river city with conservative residents who originally leaned towards supporting the union. He described it as a "bold, competent, dynamic community." The population was diverse with immigrants and people from all over the United States.

In 1860, the residents voted with a pro-union sympathy, he said. As the rest of Mississippi leaned towards succession, Vicksburg sent pro union delegates to the succession convention. The state ended up being the second to succeed from the Union and the residents were "Mississippians first."

After the war began, wounded soldiers poured into the city's hospital. War time shortages started to be felt and many residents formed volunteer groups to help both the soldiers and citizens who were hurt by the war.

In 1862, the war came home to Vicksburg as New Orleans fell to the union. Residents waited for the Union troops to work their way up the Mississippi River. The Confederate Army prepared by building a ring of forts and earthworks around the city.

When Confederate General Joseph Johnson saw the earthworks, he declared them, "nothing but an elaborate trap," and warned that certain disaster awaited behind Vicksburg defenses.

Vicksburg survived an attack by General William Tecumseh Sherman during the Christmas season of 1862. But shortages of food and other goods were already felt.

Union General Ulysses Grant arrived in March of 1863 and the residents were caught off guard by a nighttime attack. Winschel read entries from a woman's diary about the attack.

Another attack came in May and the siege of the city began. It would last 47 days with the city under artillery fire almost constantly.

Citizens retreated to caves, some natural and some dug out of the ground. Some of the caves were furnished with pieces brought from the town's homes. The only times the artillery stopped was when the Union soldiers took breaks to eat meals, but the breaks were unpredictable and often citizens were caught by surprise when the shelling resumed.

Food was scarce and disease was rampant, Winschel said. There were swarms of black flies and the hospitals were filled, but no medicine could get through. "Death wagons" carrying corpses stacked like fire wood were common sights.

Winschel shared several diary entries describing the terrible conditions.

One diary entry describes a woman who brought her child into the cave for safety only to have an artillery shell hit above his sleeping area and burying him.

While the numbers of civilian causalities are unclear, "the harsh reality was that innocent men, women and children died." Some residents probably evacuated as the Union soldiers moved closer, making it difficult to know how many were left during the seige, he said.

After 47 days, the Confederate troops surrendered to Grant.

Winchel's presentation is an example of why the CWRT has been successful, according to Phillips who is president of the group. They discuss and learn about more than just the military aspect of the war. He pointed out that the June speaker will discuss band instruments during the war, and in November the topic is "Women in the Civil War."

The Civil War, Phillips said, affected every family in the union at that time. One out of 50 Americans were killed during those four years and many others were wounded or displaced. Even today, many families can trace their ancestry to a Civil War soldier.

There are no politics at Civil War Roundtable meetings, co-founder and president-elect Chuck Pribbernow said. They avoid controversies like moving the Confederate statue from the square in Bentonville. Members of the group represent both the Union and the Confederate sides of the conflict and many members have ancestors on both sides.

Groups like the Civil War Roundtable benefit from the accessibility of Civil War history, Phillips added. The battlefields and historic monuments are easy to get to, unlike sites of the World Wars.

Answering a question after his presentation, Winschel explained that his wife's family was involved in the siege and they have furnishings and other belongings that might have spent time in one of the caves.

The next meeting of the Civil War Round Table will be June 1 at the museum.