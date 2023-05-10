The Weekly Vista obituaries for May 10, 2023

William "Bill" Beck

William "Bill" Beck, age 81, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born July 27, 1941, in Water Valley, Mississippi to Walter Franklin and Willie Mae (Brower) Beck Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 32 years, Paula Edwards Beck, sister Luella Fair and brother Walter F. "Dub" Beck Jr.

Bill graduated from Water Valley High School in 1959 and started college at Northwest Mississippi Jr. College in Senatobia, Mississippi. He joined the National Guard where he served for several years while completing his college degree at Memphis State University. It was during this time when he met Paula.

Bill and Paula married on July 27, 1968 and Leigh Anne came along a couple of years later. The three of them moved to Forrest City, Arkansas where Bill owned and operated the local Napa Auto Parts/Auto Care Center. After relocating to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1997, Paula was called Home on November 29, 1999. Bill proceeded to get his real estate license and joined the Lindsey and Associates Rogers office family where many friendships were built. His circles of friends meant the world to him.

Duck hunting and bass fishing were Bill's favorite outdoor passions. As he would say in the duck blind, "this is what it's all about," then proceed to call in the ducks. Bill was kind-hearted and always ready to lend a helping hand. He was also witty with one-liners and nicknames while smiling from ear-to-ear. He never met a stranger. He loved telling stories and listening to stories as well. Most of all, Bill cherished his family and friends and wonderful memories throughout his well-lived lifetime.

Bill is survived by his loving daughter and his pride and joy, Leigh Anne Beck (grandpups Henry and Cate) of Rogers, his sister Ida Browning, his brother Bob Beck and a host of extended family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation by visiting https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ArkansasGameFishFoundation/memorial.html

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Don Scot Farrens

Don Scot Farrens, 81, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died April 28, 2023, at Circle of Life.

He was born April 4, 1942, to Shirley and Don Farrens, Sr., in Decatur, Neb. After high school graduation he married Sandra Petersen; they moved to Omaha and had three children, Denise, Dana, and Diane. He remarried Eleanor Desler, who had four children, Lori, Jeff, Bill, and Julie; they added a daughter to the family, Alice Renee. He owned several businesses, including Scot's Friendly Bar and Al's Floor Care. He worked many years as a salesman and manager for Berkley Envelopes. He enjoyed golfing, camping, playing guitar, attending music jams, and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. After retirement, he spent many years in Texas and recently at Concordia Retirement of Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Farrens; daughters, Dana Wilke, Alice Renee Farrens, Julie Myers; and son, Jeff Desler.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Fink of Omaha, Diane Hartog (Ricky) of Johannesburg, South Africa, Lori Ujehly of Omaha; son, Bill Desler (Nancy) of Bentonville, Ark.; brother, Steve Hughes (Susie) of Raymond, Neb.; sister, Tanya Rodriguez (Valerio) of Chula Vista, Calif.; and 15 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held later this summer in Nebraska.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ray O. Gilbert Welcome all friends of Raymond Gilbert to join the family in honoring and celebrating his life Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista.

Jerry Elton Morton, Jr

Jerry Elton Morton Jr. was born on February 22, 1964, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to his parents Jerry Sr. and Lillian Morton. Sadly, on April 17, 2023, he passed away too soon.

After graduating from Eastland Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Jerry decided to follow the family tradition of military service and joined the US Air Force. He attended flight school and became a C-130 flight engineer. Jerry served for 14 1/2 years, including during the Gulf War, and retired with a deep love for his country and his work on the big planes.

After his military service, Jerry became a "trouble shooting" mechanic working for American Airlines throughout the country. In his free time, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as swimming, boating, camping, and exploring.

He recently married Kristi Kroona Tostenrud, the love of his life, and was excited to share his journey with her for a lifetime. Jerry was an active member of his church and had a strong faith in the Lord.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Kristi, his parents Jerry Sr. and Cindy Morton, Lillian and Keith Goad, two sisters, step-daughter Brittany and other family and friends. Jerry was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 11 at 2:00 pm at Jerry's church, United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, 100 Cooper Rd, Bella Vista, AR, 72715.

Following the memorial, at a later date, Jerry will be interned at the National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jerry's memory may be sent to his church.

Marlys Elaine Rembold

Marlys Elaine Rembold, 94, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died peacefully April 27, 2023, at Circle of Life, Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 4, 1929, in Canova, S.D., to Sam Gudahl and Margaret (Moen) Gudahl. She was a schoolteacher, starting her teaching career in a one-room country school in South Dakota and retiring from the Brown County Wisconsin Handicapped Schools. She was active in the church throughout her life. She served as Board of Education Chair, Sunday School Superintendent, and Vacation Bible School Director. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a Life Light Bible Study Leader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Rembold; her parents; sister, Ardith Callies; and brother, Gary Gudahl.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Rembold of Chesterfield, Mo., Scott Rembold of San Clemente, Calif.; two daughters, Marlane Rembold of Anacortes, Wash., Lisa Rembold of Madison, Wis.; two sisters, Sheryl McConnell of Templeton, Calif., Andrea Finch of Albuquerque, N.M.; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at noon at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Onnlinne condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Carolyn Ann Sutton

Carolyn Ann Sutton, age 86, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away April 25, 2023, in Branson, Missouri. She entered this life October 20, 1936, in Rensselaer, Indiana, the daughter of Frank and Ellen (Ward) Girtz.

As a well-known real estate broker in northwest Arkansas, Carolyn was licensed and sold properties throughout the region. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and shared involvement in her community through the performing arts as a makeup artist for the Bella Vista Village Players. Whether adventuring on cruises or soaking in time at home with her cats, she truly embraced each day. Carolyn loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Sutton; sister, Phyllis Sickler; brother, Marvin Girtz; stepson, Craig Sutton; grandson, Cameron Molitor; and two step-grandsons.

Carolyn is survived by her three daughters: Pam (Hugh) Hill of Catlin, Illinois, Eve (Freddy) Spencer of Branson, Missouri, and Mindy (Chris) Eggert of Forsyth, Missouri; stepson, Phil (Margorie) Sutton of Bloomington, Indiana; stepdaughter, Lana (Ron) Hensler of Remington, Indiana; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A small family gathering will be planned for a later time in Mazon, Illinois. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Rolland Joseph Sutton

Rolland Joseph Sutton, 94, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born Friday, June 29, 1928, in Fremont, Neb., to James Alexander and Julia Teresa Sutton (Delaney). He grew up in Omaha graduating from Holy Name High School in 1944. He began attending Creighton University before enlisting in the United States Army and served in World War II in the occupation of Japan, reaching the level of Master Sergeant. After his service, he returned to Creighton University and finished his Bachelor's Degree. He was a liquor wholesaler in Omaha before retiring to Northwest Arkansas in the spring of 1985 where he could pursue his true passion of golf. He married Mary Kay Heuerman in Fremont, Neb., on April 19th, 1968.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay; his four children, Toni Manley, James Sutton, Julia Helm (Ryan), Jacqueline Brogren (Paul); brother; James Richard (Dick) Sutton; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister; Susan Gocher.

The Mass of Resurrection was held Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Bentonville. Burial followed at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.

