The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Wednesday-Thursday

May 12-13

Spring Tent Event at Wishing Spring Gallery will be held May 12-13. The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71, and sits on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be available.

Saturday, May 13

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will kick off its Intranational Village Food Festival with a Louisiana shrimp boil at 5 p.m. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The festival's future events include: June 10, North Carolina Pulled Pork; July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society (BVBBS) meeting for the public is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday in the Community Room at the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The meeting is planned to end by noon.

The society will give some history and functions of BVBBS, talk about monitoring and maintaining a bluebird house, as well as the functions of the nest box. There will be bluebird nest and egg displays, as well as other cavity nesting species, and various handouts. Refreshments will be served.

More information can be found at bvbluebirds.com or by emailing [email protected]

Tuesday, May 16

The Property Owners Association will conduct a second renovation tour at Riordan Hall on Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m. Those wishing to participate should meet outside the front entrance.

May 19-20

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Spring Sale will be held at United Lutheran Church at 100 Cooper Road on Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-noon. United Lutheran Church will be offering kolaches (Texas style) and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pizza slices for lunch with homemade goodies on the side. Stop in to shop and grab a quick bite at 100 Cooper Road.

Saturday, May 20

The Bella Vista Community Church will host a special presentation on an infamous escape from Alcatrez on May 20 at 9 a.m. The presentation will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation. Alcatraz, aka "The Rock," is located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay. It was considered the ultimate maximum security prison. In 1934, the highpoint of a major war on crime, Alcatraz was re-fortified into the world's most secure prison. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

The 8th Annual Antique Car Show will be held on May 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. Admission is free. The church is located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog luncheon made possible by donations from local businesses will be served. Music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker is Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs in pastor-care ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and will be facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the Observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.

June 10-17

Bella Vista Charity Garage Sale takes place over an entire week, Saturday to Saturday, at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 15

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club on Thursday, June 15, from 1-5 p.m. for woodcarving and woodburing demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. Rain date is June 22.

June 18

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon June 24 beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive, and will accommodate up to 90 youth. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at https://www.temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. There is a cost to participate.

The event will run in waves:

HEAT 1: 7:30 a.m., ages 5-6, 25-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .25-mile run

HEAT 2: 7:40 a.m., ages 7-8, 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 3: 8:05 a.m., ages 9-10, 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 4: 8:30 a.m., ages 11-12, 75-meter swim, 2-mile bike, 1-mile run

HEAT 5: 9-9:30 a.m., ages 13-16, 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, 1-mile run

Awards will be given between 9:45-10 a.m. so that the lake can be cleared out by 10 a.m.