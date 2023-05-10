Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, May 3

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT -- First, Bill Winzig (31); second, Mark Milton (35); third (tie), Joe D'Anna and John Schmitt (36)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Keith Hall (31); second, Randy Dietz (34); third (tie), Mike Dixon and Mike Bahr (35)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Chet Campbell (32); second, Gerald McGuffin (33); third, John Haynes (34)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Bill Solliday (30); second (tie), Duane Kuske (34) and Hillary Krueger (34)

Email scores to [email protected]