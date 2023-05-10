Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, May 3
Low Individual Net
A-FLIGHT -- First, Bill Winzig (31); second, Mark Milton (35); third (tie), Joe D'Anna and John Schmitt (36)
B-FLIGHT -- First, Keith Hall (31); second, Randy Dietz (34); third (tie), Mike Dixon and Mike Bahr (35)
C-FLIGHT -- First, Chet Campbell (32); second, Gerald McGuffin (33); third, John Haynes (34)
D-FLIGHT -- First, Bill Solliday (30); second (tie), Duane Kuske (34) and Hillary Krueger (34)
