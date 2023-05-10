RELIGION: Something to think about

Well, it's been an exciting couple of weeks, new church members two weeks in a row is the top news. But yesterday was particularly interesting: We came into the church building to find that our sewer was backed up and we had a special visitor, a barn swallow who couldn't wait for the worship service to begin. Anyway, church wouldn't be church without a few surprises along the way.

When a young Jack Canfield went to work for the legendary entrepreneur W. Clement Stone sometime back in the '60s, long before Canfield's success with Chicken Soup for the Soul, Mr. Stone gave him this advice: "If you want to be successful, stop watching TV."

Stone referred to the television set as an "Income Reduction Box."

Canfield took his advice, and ultimately built quite a publishing empire.

Today, nearly everyone we know has in their possession, all day every day, something that could rightfully be called an income reduction device.

Or, maybe, the quality-of-life reduction device.

The more time one spends looking at it, the less time one spends doing their job and/or fulfilling their purpose.

It's something to seriously consider: With every tap and every swipe you're making someone else richer, and you're making yourself poorer -- maybe not financially poorer, but poorer in ways that matter more.

While I'm sure we would all agree that these devices do serve a useful function, we could also, no doubt, agree with this statement: "I've had many great moments in my life; none of them occurred while staring at my phone."

Do this as often as you can for as long as you can: Put your device down. Walk away from it for a while. Step outside and listen to the sounds of the real world all around you. Focus on this moment. Experience God's presence. Say thank you. Stay right there for a bit.

Then, quick, take a selfie and post it on Facebook: "Me enjoying some technology-free time!"

Just kidding about that last part. Serious about the rest, though.

Draw near to God, and God will draw near to you. (James 4:7)

Oh, by the way, Mr. Barn Swallow got out of the church shortly after worship so that he could share the Good News with the rest of his friends. I hope you do the same.

Peace,

Skip