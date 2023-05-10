The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | May 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This weeks Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jack, male domestic shorthaired cat who is approximately 5 years old. Jack is up to date on his vaccinations, has been neutered and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Shelter officials say he is super sweet and is better off being an only cat. Jack's adoption fee is $75. For more information on Jack, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jack, male domestic shorthaired cat who is approximately 5 years old. Jack is up to date on his vaccinations, has been neutered and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Shelter officials say he is super sweet and is better off being an only cat. Jack's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Jack, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jack, male domestic shorthaired cat who is approximately 5 years old. Jack is up to date on his vaccinations, has been neutered and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Shelter officials say he is super sweet and is better off being an only cat. Jack's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Jack, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jack, male domestic shorthaired cat who is approximately 5 years old. Jack is up to date on his vaccinations, has been neutered and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Shelter officials say he is super sweet and is better off being an only cat. Jack's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Jack, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Obituaries May 10 2023
by Bradly Gill
300-ton furnace awaits careful journey to Gum Springs
by Daniel McFadin
Arkansas gas prices fall seven cents
OPED answers budget questions at community event
by Patric Flannigan
City Council to meet tonight
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT