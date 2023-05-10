Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jack, male domestic shorthaired cat who is approximately 5 years old. Jack is up to date on his vaccinations, has been neutered and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Shelter officials say he is super sweet and is better off being an only cat. Jack's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Jack, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

