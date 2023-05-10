OPINION: Never ignore presence, activity of women found in the Bible

I wonder how many pastors will use Proverbs 31 for their text as they preach their Mother's Day sermons. It is a classic. It is too long to quote in its entirety in this article, but suffice it to say the wife/mother described here works indefatigably to provide everything imaginable to a household -- e.g. being good to her husband, making sure all of the kitchen duties are taken care, running the family business, making or obtaining clothing for the entire family, helping the poor and providing wisdom to anyone with whom she has contact. To be perfectly honest, I suspect this appendage to the book of Proverbs was written by a man dreaming about a perfect wife which doesn't exist.

Perhaps someone with a Roman background assisted in writing this treatise on women. "According to Rome's legal and social code -- written and unwritten -- the ideal Roman woman was a matron who spun her own cloth, oversaw her family's affairs, provided her husband with children, food and a well-run household, and displayed suitable modesty. Females who defied this stereotype often ended up outcasts (Suzanne McGee)." McGee also points out, "Women in ancient Rome, whether free or enslaved, played many roles: empress, priestess, goddess, shop owner, midwife, prostitute, daughter, wife and mother. But they lacked any voice in public life." It was a man's world, but their women were expected to do all the work.

I'm sorry to point out to the author of this passage that in 2023 it is no longer a man's world. Yes, men do tend to make more money and claim more power than women, but the hard truth is women are a lot more equal with men today. Consider the women in politics, in the military, in law enforcement and fire departments, in the media, you get the picture. There is an old (fictional) story going around about a man who attended a conservative evangelistic meeting and came home convinced he was the head of his family. He called his wife to attention and proceeded to let her know who was boss and who made the final decisions in their home. One of his friends quickly asked how such a confrontation came out. Replying, the man said that it had gone pretty well, but it did take him two weeks to get out of the hospital.

Sometimes we laugh a bit about this on the golf course, and the men normally all tell me they love this preaching from the pulpit, but please don't take it home after church.

Because times have changed, my sermon text for Mother's Day is found in II Timothy 1:1-13. The apostle Paul, after praising his young protégé, Timothy, said to him, "When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother, Lois, and thy mother, Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also (NKJ Bible)." He then goes on to explain what this means to Timothy. I want you to notice that this faith and teaching did not come from his father; it came through several generations of mothers. His mother and grandmother had taught him well.

I have to wonder how many of us today have received our biblical faith through our mothers. It's not that I want to put fathers down, but many times it is mom who passes along biblical truth and the practice of putting it into life situations. Some time ago, I did a careful study of the roles women played in the Bible, and was amazed to discover that they had played every role the men had played except that of a priest. Most of the Bible may have been written from a man's perspective, but no one should ever ignore the presence and activity of the women there.

On Mother's Day this year, I will tell the members of my church to love their mothers, respect them and thank them for all that they have given and taught you. I will tell them to pray to God for the wisdom to continue the faith found in their mothers and the power to learn how to live together with everyone, even your wife and mother.