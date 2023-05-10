OPINION: Happy Mother’s Day!

It is my pleasure, joy and most gratifying accomplishment to be a mother.

I have heard that being a grandmother may be even more gratifying. I'm not sure how it could be though. Maybe those who have shared that sentiment meant to use another word such as "more pleasurable." That I can understand.

I am a mother to four: Danny, Shannon, Brendan and Shane. To go one step Irishly further, they have middle names of Francis, Colleen, Connor and Patrick! I don't have a drop of the Irish in me, but their father did as a product of an Irish mother and father. Naming my children gave me a second source of pride as a mother; second of course, to their very minute of birth and subsequent holding to my chest. Puffing up so exquisitely it hurt, literally. There have been countless other sources of pride for each child over the years.

Because of some grouping by birthdate that people like to assign, I raised four millennials with current ages of 35, 33, 31 and 28. They are curious, smart, talented, travelers and dedicated to where it is they want to go at any week of their life. They are NOT unstable, un-loyal or entitled any more than the rest of us non-millennials. They each have a path forward with a Plan B, C, D and E, different than the one I chose and different from the way I implemented it. And the really cool thing about them is that if the first five "plans" don't work out, they rarely fret, but rather wing it and carry on mostly successfully. They each have stable surroundings, at least for the next few months. They each are loyal to what matters most to them and have realized at an earlier age than I that what matters most in voyaging life is being true to oneself.

That's right. If self doesn't pan out as No. 1 in the voyage, there will be many unnecessary bumps, bruising and near drowning episodes along the way. If you have your own back, then you already know exactly what you ARE entitled to. Which can be anything you want if the desire to work for it is there.

Millennials grew up in a more modernized and faster world than you and I did. They weren't given everything; they grew up in a time that had more than you and I. Firsthand witness to my children's educations from Pre-K through college, they walked out of each grade level much smarter than I walked out of that same grade level. Heck, nursery school (the equivalent of Pre-K these days) I walked out learning how to share a toy or two ... my kids walked out reciting Spanish numbers 1-20!

Entitlement seems to be a word that people use to describe millennials. Outrageous. It will never describe one of mine. Unless "taking that which you have worked for and demanding equal means of resource/profit/pay (choose your word)" is your description of entitlement (those of us before millennial stature settled for whatever offered). Unless watching out for yourself over others is your description of entitlement (Why did we ever think that putting others before ourselves would ever get us to a place of living an authentic life?). Unless understanding and researching the world surrounding you and how to cultivate it to your advantage is your description of entitlement (in contrast to accepting a thing that comes along not understanding how it may or may not work to your advantage). A dictionary definition of the word entitlement is the belief that one is inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment. Well heck, EVERY person ever born IS inherently deserving of certain privilege and special treatment. What a life we create for ourselves when we think that we are not deserving of a privilege or two; or special treatment – pretty much a "stuck in the middle with you" scenario.

My kids worked for what they have. They paid for what they have. (Loan forgiveness is a cause of mine and we can discuss this well-deserved perk later.) And, they did not step all over people to get there. Most millennials graduated from high school more "street smart" than any of the rest of us did. Most millennials will give the shirt on their back to someone in need. They have voice. And they know how to use it. They do know what is morally right and morally wrong (for them) and they live to that consciousness. Fully. Few sit back and whine about the world as it is and most take up their voice and cause with vigor. They give money and food to many homeless people they walk past instead of scrunching up their nose and thinking the person has gotten what they deserve. They travel. Understand the world, find other people interesting and embrace differences. They certainly do not live in a bubble. They know risks. They take risks. And they certainly don't hang around with an employer that doesn't know their name, because they know their own worth. They have taken a work society that expected 60-70 hours of an employee's week and told them to shove it. You pay for 40 hours; you will get a driven and direct 40. The other hours are mine.

I am proud to associate with the millennial generation, and beyond. They have much to teach the world, to give to the world, to cry out for the world, to lead the world. And to every mother out there who raised a minimalist millennial ... be glad, be proud and find a different home for all those physical treasures of YOURS. You raised a joy to the world! Dance with it!

Happy, happy Mother's Day to every mother everywhere! It is hard work and a joy, a pleasure and gratifying to both heart and soul.