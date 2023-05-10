LETTER: Real estate scam in Bella Vista

I am writing to alert the Bella Vista community about a real estate scam apparently happening now in our community. Guys are targeting mostly senior homeowners, often those who have lost a spouse or have a spouse in poor health. They are offering to purchase the house, and make all the arrangements for the estate/moving sale with a real estate closing after the sale. They require the homeowner to sign a document that they understand they are getting "below market value" for their home. Then these guys immediately, often even the next day, put the house back on the market under their ownership for $60,000 or $80,000 or even $120,000 more than they just paid the senior homeowner, thus lining their pockets with lots of quick profit.

Please note that there are plenty of ethical Bella Vista Realtors who can do a professional market analysis for your home - who can help assist you to get a good estate/moving sale company, without charging you an extra fee, and who can help you negotiate a good price for your home in an efficient and effective manner, without you losing huge amounts of money that you could use for your health care, nursing home or leave to your heirs.

Please let your friends, neighbors and relatives know about this, and if someone offers to purchase your home "at below market value" bells should go off and red flags should wave - call an ethical realtor and get them to market your home properly and help you with the transition and moving sale. Keep your money in your own pocket!

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista