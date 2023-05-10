Expanded storytime at library

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Alexandra Newman, children and youth services manager at the Bella Vista Public Library (left), reads a book about a duck to children at story time on May 5. The library just began offering new expanded story time hours on Friday, May 5, with times at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Previously storytime was offered only at 10 a.m., but due to the large number of attendees, the library is now offering two times.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Alexandra Newman, children and youth services manager at the Bella Vista Public Library (left), reads a book about a duck to children at story time on May 5. The library just began offering new expanded story time hours on Friday, May 5, with times at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Previously storytime was offered only at 10 a.m., but due to the large number of attendees, the library is now offering two times.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Alexandra Newman, children and youth services manager at the Bella Vista Public Library (left), reads a book about a duck to children at story time on May 5. The library just began offering new expanded story time hours on Friday, May 5, with times at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Previously storytime was offered only at 10 a.m., but due to the large number of attendees, the library is now offering two times.