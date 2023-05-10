Cooper students learn about community garden

Lauren Treme's third-grade class at Cooper Elementary School visited the community garden at Mercy-Bella Vista on Wednesday, May 3, learning about growing plants from Benton County Master Gardener Dory Hammeke.

Excited students with trowels took turns receiving small zinnias that they could plant in the community garden.

"I love doing this!" one student exclaimed.

Treme explained Hammeke had visited her class a couple of months ago and showed the students how to plant zinnias and sunflowers. Since then the students had been watering the flowers and watching them grow, she said.

"I think the overall experience was great to see how plants grow," she said. "They've loved seeing their plants on the windowsill every day."

After the plants reached an appropriate size, the plan was for the class to make a contribution to the community garden, she said.

"The kids have been super excited for this day," she said, adding many of them had not grown a plant before.

She said, "I've been teaching third grade for a long time, and it's shocking to me that many kids don't know vegetables come from a garden."

She said it is good for the students to get to see a garden and how plants grow.

Treme added Hammeke gave the students some seeds to take home with them when she visited previously.

Student Porter Preston said he planted some seeds at home with his mother and brother.

"We have some zinnias, sunflowers, Texas bluebonnets, a lot of different zinnias," he said. "I think it's fun to watch them grow."

After transplanting some sunflowers into a larger pot, Hammeke allowed the students to move their own small sunflowers into the community garden. Then they planted zinnias.

Master Gardener Debbie Bodnar, who was assisting Hammeke, said the community garden is a project of the Benton County Master Gardeners, and its main purpose is to provide fresh produce for the food pantry at Mercy.

After planting the zinnias, Hammeke told the students she was going to give them a dried marigold flower, which was filled with seeds. She explained marigolds play an important role in the garden, because their scent keeps pests away from the vegetables. The students made quick work of planting the seeds in the brightly painted cinder blocks that line the garden.

Next Hammeke took the class on a tour of the garden, letting them guess what the different vegetables were. Arriving at the radishes, she allowed them to each pick a radish, wash it, and, on the count of three, everyone take a bite. The students had mixed reactions to their first taste of a radish.

Students worked together to pick the rest of the radishes, wash them and bundle them, and take them to the food pantry on their walk back to the school.

"You're going to make someone really happy," Hammeke said. "Radishes may not be your favorite food but there's a lot of people who like them, and they're really healthy for you."

She gave each of them a kit to plant a marigold.

"I hope you'll all become gardeners," she said.

Following the presentation, Hammeke said the master gardeners use the community garden as a teaching opportunity, not only for young students but also for volunteers who work in the garden. A core group of volunteers keeps the garden going, she said. The garden will produce tomatoes, green beans, onions, squash, peas and potatoes. The master gardeners tried to choose vegetables that are good for families but are more expensive in stores and keep well on the shelf, she said. There are also apple trees and a few berries outside the fence, she added.

Mercy added irrigation to the garden this year, which was a plus because hand watering was a challenge, she said.

Regarding working with the students, she said, "I loved it. I love being with the kids. It's energizing to me. It feels good to see them putting their hands in the soil and seeing how things grow and trying vegetables they've never tried before."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Benton County Master Gardener Dory Hammeke (left) holds a bag of dried marigolds to give to Cooper Elementary students, who are busy planting the seeds in the community garden at Mercy-Bella Vista.

