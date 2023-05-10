Cemetery association to host Memorial Day observance

In honor of departed love ones, especially our esteemed veterans, the Bella Vista Cemetery Association will observe its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section, on May 29.

A hotdog luncheon, which is made possible by donations from our local businesses, will be served. Music will be provided by ECHO (Ecumenical Church Orchestra), under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker will be Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major. Galloway currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs in pastor-care ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg, of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship, will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon with the formal program scheduled for 1 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated, however, parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is forbidden for safety purposes. Parking is available at the north end of the cemetery, beyond the granite Columbaria and in other defined areas.

In the event of rain, the observance will be held at an alternate site.