Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | May 10, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners May 1 in the game of Sequence were: Edie Howard and Jean Meadows, first; and Bob Bower and Mabel Ashline, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Gloria Sperry, first; and Sharon Bower, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 27 were: North-South, Melvin Briley and Jay Lacy; and East-West, Marilyn Brown and Teri Rhodes.

Winners May 2 were: North-South, Teri Rhodes and Marilyn Brown; and East-West, Fay Frey and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners May 2 were: Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney, first; Al Akey and Karin Fowler, second; Larry and Ginger Anderson, third; and Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 27 were: Marty Watson, first; Tim Spaight, second; and Eileen Krinsen, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

