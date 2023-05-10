Box receives Diplomate recognition

Chaplain Robert A. Box, a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, has recently received confirmation of having achieved the rank of Diplomate with the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC).

The ICPC has several membership levels recognizing the various training and experience of its members: Basic Member, Senior Member, Master Member, Diplomate and Fellowship Members. There are very few Fellowship Members and only around one to four ICPC members receive the Diplomate rank each year; and these are recognized only at the national ICPC meetings. This year's meeting will be held in Phoenix, Ariz., in July.

In order to achieve the Diplomate rank, an ICPC member must have at least 15 years of experience as a law enforcement chaplain, 50 continued education units and 20 years of attendance with ICPC training events. Box has over 30 years as a law enforcement chaplain with over 85 CEU credits and over 20 years of attending ICPC training events, including two weeks of training in Aniston, Ala., with Homeland Security. In addition, he is a certified ICPC instructor and is credentialed to teach all of its basic 12 courses. He also is credentialed with the Department of Standards for Law Enforcement Officers in Little Rock to teach law enforcement chaplaincy to law enforcement personnel and give them CEU credit for their courses. As a diplomate, Box is one of the highest ranking law enforcement chaplains in the state of Arkansas.

Box began his work as a law enforcement chaplain in 1992 while living in Augusta, Kan., as the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church. Upon his completion of national chaplaincy standards (four units of Clinical Pastoral Education), he was endorsed by his church denomination (American Baptist Churches, USA) and immediately began to organize the pastors in his community to serve as chaplains for the local safety department. In cooperation with the local chief of police, Box continued to train and to serve as the leader of these local pastors until his retirement in 1999. His retirement marked the end of 39 years as a pastor.

Upon arriving in Bella Vista in 1999, Box volunteered to serve as a chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department. He was immediately accepted and served over 16 years as its chaplain. Although not trained as a Fire Department chaplain, Box also served as the Bella Vista Fire Department's chaplain for numerous years. During this time, he also served as a chaplain with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a position he continues to hold at the present time.

Currently, Box is the Associate ICPC Membership Representative for the state of Arkansas, and normally teaches one or more of its courses each year at its RTS training event. He and his wife, Linda, currently live in Centerton, but also own a lot in Bella Vista which allows him to participate in various golfing activities and other Property Owners Association opportunities. He is an ordained minister with three advanced degrees (BA, BD/M.Div, D.Min) and is a member of the Forest Hills Baptist Church in Bella Vista.



