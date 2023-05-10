Bluebird Sculpture Trail unveiling set for May 11

More trailside art is coming to Bella Vista, initiated by the Bella Vista Arts Council and in a collaboration between the city of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. The project is located on the Bluebird Trail off Riordan Road, just west of U.S. 71, and features leased sculptures from artists around the country on a rotating annual exhibition of unique and inspiring art.

The public is invited to joing representatives from the city and its arts council, the Bella Vista POA and Discover Bella Vista for the official unveiling ceremony for these projects which is set for Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m., at the Bluebird Trail.

The Bluebird Sculpture Trail is located along the Bluebird Trail on the former Berksdale West Golf Course. The trail is a 0.5-mile loop consisting of a textured concrete trail suitable for all ages. Parking is available at a new parking area just off Riordan Road, west of the new Phat Tire Bike Shop. The ceremony will be held a short walk down the trail from the parking area.

Members of the Bella Vista Arts Council are building on the public art initiative launched three years ago to enhance the quality of life in the Bella Vista community and showcase the natural and built assets of the city.

The Bluebird Sculpture Trail is an initiative aimed to display quality sculptures by professional artists and make them accessible to all, outside of museum walls. Each collection of sculptures will be in place for one year, starting in May each year, on an annual rotating schedule. Members of the Arts Council have been researching and collaborating with artists around the country to find sculptures that will delight viewers of all ages while discovering them along our trail system.

All works are available for purchase at the conclusion of the exhibit for commercial or residential properties. A donor may also purchase a sculpture and designate that it remains in place along the trail.

This inaugural year kicks off the project with three great sculptures by artists in the northwest Arkansas region and one who now resides in Iowa who has connections with a sculpture in Bentonville. The three artists are Doug Cox, Dan Perry and Jorge Leyva.

"Do Something Good with Your Superpowers" by Doug Cox of Republic, Mo.

Artist Statement: "These were the pets we had when I was making this sculpture. The three dogs were strays and the two cats were adopted. Tanner is the big dog, Casey is a Beagle, Sadie is a Corgi with the bobtail. Olivia is sitting on Tanner's head. Holly is hanging on to Olivia's tail. I make sculptures fun for myself, and hope others enjoy them too. Adopt a shelter pet it will make you happy!"

Artist website: https://jdcoxrocksmetalart.com/

"Prairie Tamer" by Dan Perry of Waterloo, Iowa

Artist Statement: "Prairie Tamer is a reflection of the ever-changing rural landscape and architecture of the midwest. I find that seemingly mundane architectural elements serve as historical markers -- visual backdrops to our passage through time. This work makes a whimsical reference to the notion of utilizing old solutions to modern issues." Artist website: https://danperrysculpture.com/home.html

"Red House: by Jorge Leyva of Joplin, Mo.

Artist Statement: "My art has always been strongly influenced by nature and our social condition. The importance placed on who we are as a community or individuals has transformed my work. Our sense of identity is tightly connected to our desire and ownership of our possessions. As people, we idolized our physical homes and placed much importance in 'things,' but as nature and man-made objects join together, they grow in unison and become a renewed world. I hope that in time my sculptures public or private become symbols of strength and contentment in a community, an institution or a family."

Artist website: http://jorgeleyvastudio.com/

Each artist will be on hand to talk about their work and answer questions.