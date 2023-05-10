Benton County Master Gardeners plant sale

The Benton County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale and Expo will be held Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville.

The sale features thousands of young plants, both vegetables and flowers, as well as some shrubs and trees. Many of the plants were grown locally by Master Gardeners who can also offer information and advice to local gardeners.

The expo will feature "All Things Garden," with preowned tools, pots and decorative items for sale. There are also demonstrations including "Kids, Bugs, and Butterflies"; Container Gardening, "Gardening, Seeds, Styles," Organic Gardening; Bees; Succulents and Houseplants; and a University of Arkansas Extension booth.

The event is the main fundraiser for the Benton County Master Gardener Program and funds scholarships for local students as well as projects all around the county. Master Gardeners are volunteers who share their knowledge of gardening as well as the vegetables they grow. For more information about the program, visit https://www.bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home.