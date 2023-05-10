The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Master Gardeners plant sale

by Staff Reports | May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Benton County Master Gardeners has been working towards its biggest fundraiser of the year, the expo and plant sale to be held Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church just off the square in Bentonville.

The Benton County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale and Expo will be held Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville.

The sale features thousands of young plants, both vegetables and flowers, as well as some shrubs and trees. Many of the plants were grown locally by Master Gardeners who can also offer information and advice to local gardeners.

The expo will feature "All Things Garden," with preowned tools, pots and decorative items for sale. There are also demonstrations including "Kids, Bugs, and Butterflies"; Container Gardening, "Gardening, Seeds, Styles," Organic Gardening; Bees; Succulents and Houseplants; and a University of Arkansas Extension booth.

The event is the main fundraiser for the Benton County Master Gardener Program and funds scholarships for local students as well as projects all around the county. Master Gardeners are volunteers who share their knowledge of gardening as well as the vegetables they grow. For more information about the program, visit https://www.bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home.

Print Headline: Benton County Master Gardeners plant sale

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Obituaries May 10 2023
by Bradly Gill
300-ton furnace awaits careful journey to Gum Springs
by Daniel McFadin
Arkansas gas prices fall seven cents
OPED answers budget questions at community event
by Patric Flannigan
City Council to meet tonight
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT