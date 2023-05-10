Bella Vista Club News

Great Issues Discussion Group

Every two or three weeks, the Great Issues discussion group of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among three ways of approaching the issue: philosophy, theology/religion, and political philosophy. For example, books read include: "Civilization: The West and the Rest" by Niall Ferguson"; Rescuing Socrates: How The Great Books Changed My Life" by Roosevelt Montas; "Faithful to Science: The Role of Science in Religion" by Andrew Steane.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Thursday, May 11, at Tea Kettle Falls in the Madison Wildlife Management Area. This is a 4.2-mile loop hike. There will be hiking in a creek so hikers will likely get their feet wet.

The club will also be hiking Wednesday, May 17, on the Chinquapin Trail at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. This is a 3.5-mile loop hike. The first half mile is through a mowed, grassy area (so spray for chiggers).

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, May 13, in Rogers. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. The walk is around Lake Atalanta and through historic downtown Rogers. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society (BVBBS) meeting for the public has been scheduled for Saturday, May 13, in the Community Room at the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end before noon.

The society will give some history and functions of BVBBS, talk about monitoring and maintaining a bluebird house, as well as the functions of the nest box. There will be bluebird nest and egg displays, as well as other cavity nesting species and various handouts. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about BVBBS and bluebirds, go to the website at bvbluebirds.com. Contact email is [email protected]

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday, May 13, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Member Becky Tomlinson will teach a class on how to paint a sunflower using acrylic paint. Attendees are asked to bring a base coated 12x12 canvas, wood, or masonite in their choice of bright blue, calypso blue or prussian blue. One side of the surface should be darker than the other. Also bring paper towels, a water container and tracing paper. For brushes bring a 1" wash, ½" wash, (2) No. 12 flat brushes, one new and one old, and a No. 8 round brush. The paints and pattern will be supplied. Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. Anyone interested in attending should text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in The American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 is required and members must have been served and honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

BV Computer Club -- Genealogy Group

The Bella Vista Computer Club Genealogy Group regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from 1-3 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the Bella Vista Crossings Center's John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The next meeting is May 19. There will be a laptop available to connect to the internet, Ancestry.com and possibly Family Tree Maker. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their research problems, successes and questions so that all can learn from one another. Group members look forward to learning more about genealogy and the research sources available.

