Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista will celebrate Gifts of Women on Sunday, May 14. Guest preacher will be the Reverend Carol Clark, the Presbytery of Arkansas Church Builder and will welcome Marci Robertson, Grants Manager from the Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services Foundation.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Reservations are still available for United Lutheran's first Intranational Village Food Festival for 2023. The new year will kick off with a celebration of Louisiana and a Louisiana Shrimp Boil (shrimp, potatoes, sausage, corn and homemade bread pudding) on Saturday, May 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. Both dine-in and grab 'n go options are available. Cost is $15 and a limited amount of meals are available for reservation. For more information call 479-855-1325.

On Friday May 12, United Lutheran will host the 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse with the Bella Vista Strings in a performance that will include at least 14 string performers. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes specialty coffees, appetizers and great fellowship. All are welcome to attend this free event. (Please note 2nd Fridays will take a summer break during the months of June, July and August).

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Spring Sale will be held at United Lutheran Church on Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-noon. United Lutheran Church will be offering Texas style kolaches and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pizza slices for lunch with homemade goodies on the side. All are encouraged to stop in to shop and grab a quick bite.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

The 8th Annual Antique Car Show is scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.

Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are held on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. If you have any questions, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community who are in need. "Best Choice" labels are also collected at the pantry. Donations of these labels have aided in putting money towards food items.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in the community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screening is also available. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt and attraction tickets.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes work on balance, core strengthening, cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness. All are welcome.

Confirmation classes have resumed on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista

Community Church

"Escape From Alcatraz" is a special presentation for the community on May 20 at 9 a.m. and will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation of the legendary escape. Alcatraz, aka "The Rock," is located on a lonely island in the middle of San Francisco Bay. It was considered the ultimate maximum security prison. In 1934, the highpoint of a major war on crime, Alcatraz was re-fortified into the world's most secure prison.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m to pray for individuals and community needs. Prayer requests may be sent to [email protected]

Those interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join practice on Wednesdays. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for the time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats. Yarn is provided.

Interested in ping pong? Anyone interesting in playing ping pong is invited to join others for ping pong fun on Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Paper Crafters meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. to make and deliver cards to local groups.

There are a number of Community Life Groups available to the community. Contact the church for details by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 479-855-1126.

Email [email protected] with church events open to the community.