Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

April 24

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Walls in kitchen/dish area have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink allowing for water to pool.

Comfort Inn

3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Build-up of black debris in the ice machine.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No heat test strips or dishtemp plate to measure the heat of the dish machine. Facility was approved without a three-compartment sink, uses dish machine for sanitation.

Highlands Pub

1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Ham in the prep table was 49-55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Java Dudes Coffee Company - Sam's Club Home Office

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Sam's Club Home Office - Childcare

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at handsink.

Core violations: None

Snow Cold Shaved Ice & More

909 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips.

April 25

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walls and ceilings in food preparation areas have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Shelves in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue.

Taco & Tamale Co.

101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: No chlorine residual in dish machine.

Priority foundation violations: Permit to operate expired 3/31/23.

Core violations: Test strips expired December 2022.

Casey's

900 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit posted expired 12/31/22.

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Blvd Bella Vista

Priority violations: Beans from yesterday in the walk-in cooler at 55 degrees. The beans were stacked in the walk-in cooler preventing adequate cooling. Queso at 125 degrees in the hot-hold unit. Pineapple at 46 degrees and imitation crab at 55 degrees in the prep table. Tomatoes and onions at 47 degrees and pork at 46 degree in the large refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Menu lacks asterisking. Salsa refrigerator lacks refrigerator thermometer. Sanitizer bucket on cook-line had 0 ppm chlorine.

Core violations: No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Wild About Learning Academy

1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

April 26

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. Kitchen employees lacking hair restraints. Sticky residue underneath soda box dispensers.

Grand Central Station

1806 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Gravy at 129 degrees and chicken at 122 degrees in a stacked pan in the hot-hold case.

Priority foundation violations: Dishes, slicer, shelving and tub used to store utensils had a build-up of debris. No consumer advisory on the menu. The kitchen had a build-up of debris both inside and outside of equipment, on shelving, walls, floors and the ceiling.

Core violations: Packages of sour cream were stored in the live worm refrigerator.

Metfield Clubhouse

1 Euston Road, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

April 27

Walmart Global People Center - Food Store

508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping cloth bucket was cloudy and at 100 ppm quat (quat needs to be 150-400 ppm).

Core violations: None

Walmart J Street Office - Food Store

2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was at less than 100 ppm quat. Employee was sanitizing dishes using this compartment.

Priority foundation violations: Facility is pickling cucumbers and onions and keeping for longer than 7 days.

Core violations: None

One-Eyed Jack's Fine Tobacco Lounge

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No equipment or towels for hand drying available in men's restroom.

Core violations: None

RedBird Development - Food Store

2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine plate temp only reached 141 degrees after multiple cycles.

Core violations: None

Walmart Headquarters Office

702 S.W. 8th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sour cream in small plastic containers were in an ice box at 55 degrees. Pickles made in-house are being served past 7 days.

Priority foundation violations: Pickles made in facility were at 62 degrees in sandwich make area. Pickles are being disposed of at the end of lunch service, but there was no time indicator marked on the food container.

Core violations: Multiple employees with beards are preparing/serving food without beard restraints. Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Walmart Headquarters Office - Kiosk

702 S.W. 8th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired 6/2022.

April 28

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Upright cooler near cook/prep station is missing a panel on the inside, exposing insulation. Wall in room with walk-in cooler has fallen apart, showing exposed brick. Some flooring in the kitchen area is cracked and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 24 -- Sam's Club Home Office - Cafeteria, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Walnut Farm Montessori School, 4208 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Whataburger, 1404 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

April 25 -- 211 Café, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; For The Love, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville; NWACC - Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; NWACC - Global Business Development, 900 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Yeyo's Mexican Grill - Mobile, 122 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

April 27 -- Walmart Global People Center - Kiosk, 508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville; Walmart International Support Center, 701 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart J Street Office - Kiosk, 2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville; RedBird Development - Kiosk, 2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Walmart Supply Chain Logistics Services - Food Store, 311 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

April 28 -- La Quinta Inn, 1001 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., 105 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Shuckin' Delicious Roasted Corn, 7658 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville