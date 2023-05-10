April marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of April per Benton County Records.
April 3
Charles W. Taylor, 71, Lowell, and Ute Anna Smith, 63, Bella Vista
Christopher Scott Hardgrove, 47, and Alejandra Maria Montoya Velasquez, 35, both of Bella Vista
Galen Lee Thiele, 65, and Terese Spears Hennessy, 61, both of Bella Vista
April 4
Dale Eric Allen, 71, and Chantal Hilary Jeanne Spurdon, 65, both of Bella Vista
April 10
April 13
Dylan Reece Empey, 18, and Amaiya Love Terry, 22, both of Bella Vista
William Terry Jibas, 27, and Raquel Lee Thompson, 27, both of Bella Vista
April 14
Nathan Tyler Paige, 37, and Lindsey Nichole Franklin, 35, both of Bella Vista
April 18
Jeremy Anthony Janes, 51, and Robin Michelle Marler, 50, both of Bella Vista
April 20
Joshua Daniel Hopps, 30, and Katie Sikkema, 30, both of Bella Vista
April 21
Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista
April 24
Carl Wayne Bishop, 39, Centerton, and Jessica Lauren Toffelmire, 40, Bella Vista
April 27
Charles Andrew Sizemore, 39, and Abigail Rose Hill, 28, both of Bella Vista
April 28
Carla Janette Price, 53, and Leah Suzanne Hobson, 58, both of Bella Vista