April marriage licenses

by Staff Reports | May 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of April per Benton County Records.

April 3

Charles W. Taylor, 71, Lowell, and Ute Anna Smith, 63, Bella Vista

Christopher Scott Hardgrove, 47, and Alejandra Maria Montoya Velasquez, 35, both of Bella Vista

Galen Lee Thiele, 65, and Terese Spears Hennessy, 61, both of Bella Vista

April 4

Dale Eric Allen, 71, and Chantal Hilary Jeanne Spurdon, 65, both of Bella Vista

April 10

April 13

Dylan Reece Empey, 18, and Amaiya Love Terry, 22, both of Bella Vista

William Terry Jibas, 27, and Raquel Lee Thompson, 27, both of Bella Vista

April 14

Nathan Tyler Paige, 37, and Lindsey Nichole Franklin, 35, both of Bella Vista

April 18

Jeremy Anthony Janes, 51, and Robin Michelle Marler, 50, both of Bella Vista

April 20

Joshua Daniel Hopps, 30, and Katie Sikkema, 30, both of Bella Vista

April 21

Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista

April 24

Carl Wayne Bishop, 39, Centerton, and Jessica Lauren Toffelmire, 40, Bella Vista

April 27

Charles Andrew Sizemore, 39, and Abigail Rose Hill, 28, both of Bella Vista

April 28

Carla Janette Price, 53, and Leah Suzanne Hobson, 58, both of Bella Vista

