Weekly Vista Obituaries for the week of May 3

Elizabeth Ann Adams

Elizabeth Ann Adams, 71, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 21, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born Elizabeth Wagoner in Clarinda, Iowa, to Wilbert and Velma Wagoner. She was a 1969 graduate of Clarinda High School and obtained a BS degree in elementary education from Iowa State University. She was married in 1973 to Mark Adams. The couple lived, worked, and raised their family in Marshalltown, Iowa. She taught kindergarten, first grade, and second grade for 20 years and knew no greater joy than to transform a non-reader into a lover of reading. Her other passions included golf, travel, cards, and mahjong.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; three children, Megan Adams-Rieck (Andy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ann Powell (Jody) of Austin, Texas, Gregory Adams (Tracey) of Channahon, Ill.; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bella Vista.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ross Eugene Johnson

Ross Eugene Johnson, 91, died April 20, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1932, in Simpson, Kan., to Russell C. Johnson and Kathryn Bemcking. He graduated from Abilene Kansas High School in 1950 and served in the Navy from 1951 to 1953. He graduated from Fort Hays State University with both a BS and MA in botany and received his PhD in plant ecology from the University of Saskatchewan. He taught at the University of Alaska and did research for the US Atomic Energy Commission on Project Chariot for a year and then joined the faculty at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., where he taught botany, biology, and ecology until his retirement in 1997. He was a self-taught scratch golfer and taught golf as a community project in Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James (KIA-WWII), Carl, Jerold; and sister, Shirley.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Bowman; children, Jeffrey Bowman, Juliann, George Russell; and five grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at the Pawnee Rock Cemetery, Pawnee Rock, Kan.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ronald Louis Maertens

Ronald Louis Maertens, 86, of Rogers, Ark., died April 19, 2023, at Innisfree Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born to August and Martha Maertens on Sept. 30, 1936, in Chicago, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marion Rita Maertens.

He is survived by one son, Jack (Gretchen) Maertens of Garfield, Ark.; two daughters, Sharon (Kenneth) Morris of Ft. Worth, Texas, Sandra Maertens of Bentonville, Ark.; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Burial will be at the St. Bernard Columbarium.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ronald E. Olmstead

Ronald E. Olmstead, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 24, 2023.

He was born March 7, 1935, to Clinton and Mary Olmstead, Lock Haven, Penn. He graduated from Lock Haven High School where he excelled at both baseball and basketball. He attended Lock Haven University where he earned a degree in teaching before serving in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Following his honorable discharge, he also earned a master's degree in counseling from Shippensburg University. He moved to Berwick, Penn., in 1961 where he worked at the PA Bureau of Employment Security as a counselor until he retired in 1991. He married Peggy and celebrated 60 years of marriage in September 2022. They moved to Bella Vista to be closer to their children and granddaughters. He enjoyed playing tennis and poker.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Ray Olmstead.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Ron of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Beth (Elizabeth) Black; two granddaughters; brother-in-law, Tom Mensch; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Mensch.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Douglas W. Petersan

Douglas W. Petersan, 81, died at home April 10, 2023.

He was born Feb. 15, 1942, on the family farm in rural Stanton County, Neb., to William and Theodora (Nelsen) Petersan. He graduated from Stanton High School (Neb.) in 1959 and then Northeast Nebraska College. He found a life on the golf course starting as greenkeeper at Pioneer Park Golf Course in Lincoln, Neb., then in Joliet, Ill., where he married Rae Jean Moritz in 1969. His golf career took him back to Nebraska then on to Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kan., and the Austin Golf Club in Austin, Texas. He moved to Arkansas in 2012 where he continued to consult with many courses in his retirement. He long advocated traditional, low-chemical regimens and common-sense solutions and served on statewide superintendent associations earning awards and an induction into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame. He enjoyed traveling and was a voracious reader. He was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Theodora Petersan; sisters, Eunice (McDonell) of Wheaton, Ill., Myrna (Madison) of Kenner, La., Marilyn (Frantz) of Lincoln, Rena (Bowman) of Red Oak, Iowa, Genevieve (Hinrichs) of Gurley, Neb.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rae Jean; two sons, Peter (Doron) and Paul (Kamber) both of Washington DC; one grandson; and brothers, Donis of Lincoln, Melvin of San Diego, Calif..

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Petersan



Maertens

