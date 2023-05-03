Walton Art Center Uncorked!

Art of Wine is back on Friday, July 21, with every wine lover's favorite party with a purpose, Uncorked! benefitting Walton Arts Center's arts education programming.

Experience a wine wonderland while moving around Walton Arts Center sampling an endless assortment of wine while also savoring small bites from favorite local restaurants at the fun, casual Uncorked! event from 8-11 p.m.

New this year is an Express Pass for those who want to be the first through the doors at Uncorked!. Express Passes can be added while purchasing a purchased ticket for $25 per person, which allows the purchaser to gain early entrance into the tasting at 7:30 p.m.

A limited number of Early Bird general admission tickets are available now at a discounted price of $80. Once those sell out, general admission tickets start at $95. Reserve Room Tasting tickets are also available now for $200 and include a dedicated private entrance and access to the Reserve Room with premier selections of wines and additional restaurant options.

Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, or by calling 479-443-5600. Those purchasing a ticket must be 21 or older.

Proceeds from the Art of Wine Festival support Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts presenting organization serving the region for more than three decades. Each year hundreds of thousands of community members experience a variety of performing arts at Walton Arts Center, and on average 35,000 school children and teachers in Arkansas participate in our arts education and outreach programs.

This year's sponsors are Liquor World, E&J Gallo, Samsung, L'Oreal, Choctaw Casino, Hershey and Citiscapes. Distributors include Central Distributors, De Nux Distributors, Deep Branch Winery, Moon Distributors, Post Familie Vineyards, Rock Town Distillery, The Bloody Buddy, Urban Cellar Winery and Wiederkehr Wine Cellars.