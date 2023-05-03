The Weekly Vista calendar of events

General

The Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum, invites persons interested in Bella Vista history to sign up for membership. Membership supports the preservation of Bella Vista's history, and helps with education of the public. Benefits include receipt of a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held in March. Dues are per calendar year: $15/person or $25/family with corporate memberships offered at $50. Membership forms are available on the museum website at bellavistamuseum.org. Because the museum is staffed by volunteers all dues go toward museum operating costs, not salaries. Admission is free and the museum is open every Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event, should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will again sponsor Kids Quilt Kamp June 19-23 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Applicants must be at least 10 years old by the beginning of Kamp week with hobbies or interests where patience and focus over a period of time is in their skill set. There is no charge to the participants as all materials and instruction are provided by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. Maximum capacity is 10 participants. Questions and/or applications can be obtained by contacting Gail Storm via email at [email protected]

Thursday, May 4

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m., at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Terry Winschel, long-time staff historian at Vicksburg National Military Park and nationally recognized author, will once again be the guest speaker with a program titled Shut Up As In A Trap: Citizens Under Siege. His last appearance at the CWRT engaged a large crowd so you should plan accordingly. The public is always welcome to this monthly free event.

Sunday, May 9

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista and the National Federation of Music Clubs invite the public to a concert at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. The chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive and the concert is the 100th Annual Observation of National Music Week. Musicians performing are: Bob Baker and Debra Hall, piano duet; Arlene Biebesheimer, soprano; Marilyn Lee, pianist; Robert Ritschel, tenor; Garth Smith, pianist; and H. Kahle von Bose, guitar and voice.

Special guest at the concert will be Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn, proclaiming the entire week of May 7-14 as National Music Week. The concert is free, and open to everyone. Visit bellavistamusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information."

Wednesday-Thursday,

May 12-13

The spring tent event at Wishing Spring Gallery is planned for May 12-13. The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71, and sits on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be available.

Thursday, May 13

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will kick off its Intranational Village Food Festival with a Louisiana shrimp boil on Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The festival's future events include: June 10, North Carolina Pulled Pork; July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog luncheon made possible by donations from local businesses will be served. Music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker is Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs, in pastor-care ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the Observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.