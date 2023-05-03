Sculptures installed on Bluebird Trail

The Bella Vista Arts Council, with assistance from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, installed three sculptures on the Blue Bird Trail off Riordan Road on Friday, April 28.

The three sculptures are being leased for a year as part of the arts council's ongoing public arts initiative. Partner Nabholz donated and installed concrete plinths, or pedestals, on which the sculptures were installed. The city of Bella Vista is also partnering with the arts council on this project.

The sculptures include:

"Prairie Tamer" by Daniel Perry of Iowa. The sculpture is 10 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. It is valued at $6,000.

"Do Something Good With Your Superpowers" by Doug Cox of Republic, Mo. The sculpture is eight feet tall and weighs 350 pounds. It is valued at $24,000.

"Red House" by Jorge Leyva of Joplin, Mo. The sculpture is six feet tall and weighs 800 pounds. It is valued at $25,000.

A public unveiling event will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The sculptures are on the east end of the Blue Bird Trail behind the new Phat Tire Bike Shop, and a gravel parking lot is just west of the bike shop on the right.

Watch The Weekly Vista for more information on the Blue Bird Sculpture Trail next week.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Artist Jorge Leyva guides his sculpture "Red House" as it is lifted by a trackhoe during an art installation on the Blue Bird Trail on Friday, April 28. "Red House" was one of three sculptures installed on the trail as part of an ongoing public art initiative. They are being leased for a year.

