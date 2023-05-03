RELIGION: Where is the shepherd leading us?

During World War II, the English government knew that Hitler was planning to invade the British Islands. They encouraged their people to prepare for the invasion and they did several things: they boosted their defenses, they put guards on constant watch and they developed early warning systems and evacuation routes.

They did one more thing -- the government passed a law requiring every community to take down all the road signs and any sign that named any town or village. They knew the Germans had maps of England, but if they couldn't locate themselves on those maps, they would be slowed in their progress as they approached London. Without any sign or any point of reference, the troops would just wander aimlessly around.

That is exactly the way most people live their lives; they don't know where they are and they don't know how to get to where they need to go, so husbands and wives will wander away from their marriages. Children will wander away from their parents. People will walk off cliffs of drugs, alcohol, or materialism. Sheep need guidance. They need direction and leadership.

That is the job of the shepherd. What is the second verse in the 23rd Psalm? "He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters." Psalm 23:2

Let's not just wander aimlessly, let's keep our eyes and ears open that we might see and hear what and where the shepherd is leading us to do with our lives.

Peace,

Skip