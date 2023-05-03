POA presents eight more rezone requests





The Bella Vista Planning Commission will consider eight more rezone requests dealing with parcels owned by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association during its regular session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

The POA has been updating its properties over the past few months, bringing them into line with the historical use of each parcel. In its work session held on Thursday, April 27, at the District Court, the Planning Commission discussed the requests in advance of its upcoming regular session.

Those rezone requests, submitted by POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, are as follows:

A two-acre portion located at 410 E. Lancashire Blvd., known as Lakes Ecology Lab, from P-1 Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

A parcel at 15120 Jack Crabtree Road, known as Metfield Secondary Maintenance Facility, from P-1 Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

The parcel east of 51 Huntley Lane from R-1 Residential Single Family District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

A 4.87 acre portion of the subject property located at 504 Glasgow Road, known as Highlands Golf Maintenance, from P-1 Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

A portion of the subject property located at 1 Pamona Drive, known as Highlands Golf Club, from P-1 Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

A portion of the subject property located at 40 Scotsdale Drive, known as Scotsdale Golf Maintenance, from P-1 Conservation District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

The subject property located on Commonwealth Road, known as Metfield Maintenance, from R-1 Residential Single Family District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

The subject property at Trafalgar Road and Leyland Drive from R-1 Residential Single Family District to C-2 Light Commercial District.

The Commission will also consider a conditional use permit as well as two zoning variances and three waiver requests.

The conditional use permit is being requested by Ryan Blue on behalf of Meramec Specialty Group for a temporary stand for selling fireworks at 8862 W. McNelly Road. The stand would be set up on the parcel owned by the Village Art Club, which is the permanent location of the Wishing Springs Art Gallery.

This type of permit for this specific use has been granted to the applicant every year since 2014.

One of the zoning variances being requested deals with the size of an electronic copy change replacement sign to be installed at Arvest Bank at 70 Sugar Creek Center. The applicant is Kelly Roberts with Acura Neon, Inc.

The other zoning variance request is on all setbacks at 1 Ramsey Drive for a proposed septic system. The applicant is Wayne Mitchel Shaddox.

The first of three waiver requests to be heard during the upcoming regular session, also being applied for by Shaddox, is for a retaining wall setback for the proposed septic system at that 1 Ramsey Drive address.

The second is a request on a retaining wall setback for a terraced wall at 8 Hadleigh Lane. The applicant is Jarrett McLelland

The third waiver request on the agenda is for a secondary driveway on a residential lot with roughly 80 feet of street frontage. Jeff Moralez is requesting the waiver for the property located at 12 Edenhall Lane.



