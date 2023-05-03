Photo safari yields plenty of big game shots

I've never been on an African safari. I have been to Turpentine Creek near Eureka Springs, where you can get up close to lions, tigers, mountain lions, bears and even a monkey or two.

I think I went to one of those touristy drive-thru safari things when I was a kid. Maybe.

But never the real thing.

I would imagine the real ones work the best when there is a large variety of animals to see. I'm not much of a hunter, so if I did get to go on a wild game safari I would have to rely on shooting animals with my trusty Nikon camera. Even then, I would hope to see a lot of animals and a wide variety of animals.

So my safaris are limited to what I like to call photo safaris. I load up my Nikon D7100 camera, equipped with double barrel SD cards and mounted with a Nikon DX 55-300mm lens, grab an icy cold Diet Dr. Pepper and head off to the wilds of Bella Vista.

And now that spring has sprung in the hills of northwest Arkansas, the photo opportunities are plenty.

Sunday was a perfect example.

The safari started with a warmup at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter for a shot of this week's Pet of the Week. Skittles was in the spotlight this week. She's a very friendly, happy dog. Skittles would be a fine addition to any family.

From there I ventured off on a drive up into the mountains, this time the wild eastern slopes of Bella Vista.

Opportunities were so plentiful I never had a chance to trek over to the western slopes (I'll save that direction for the next outing). The beautiful sunshine and wonderful temperatures had coaxed hundreds of residents outside, even some who don't live in the city but wander in from neighboring locales to enjoy what Bella Vista has to offer.

Before I knew it, I was seeing hikers out for leisurely strolls on roadside trails, some moving in family herds, and bicyclists making invigorating runs through the city's vast network of paths. All this and I had yet to make it to Metfield Park.

That was my destination for the day. And when I got there I wasn't disappointed.

Volunteers were helping members of the Trailblazers organization clean up a trail near the intersection of Euston and Commonwealth Roads. The trail had received so much use it was being worn into a "V" -- deep in the middle with inclined edges -- making it hard for bicycles to navigate side to side once their tires dropped into the deeper center of the trail.

There were several volunteers out helping on the project.

Then there were the multiple opportunities presented by the exquisite colors of the many eye-popping, landscaped yards of Bella Vista. Tom Tavares has a variety of splendid irises in gorgeous colors. I stopped and asked his permission to "shoot" some of them. I was so thankful he said yes.

At Metfield Park there were families enjoying the playground, kids on bicycles having fun maneuvering the hills and dales of the skilz park, basketball players hooping it up on the basketball courts and pickleballers knocking around the ol' pickleball on the courts next door.

Each court was full.

The surrounding golf course was full as well with golfers chasing the white ball from tee box to pin and fairway to green.

It was a gorgeous day to be outside.

It was also a gorgeous day to be enjoying any of the high enjoyable amenities offered in Bella Vista. Northwest Arkansas is such a rich, vibrant place to live with activities for everyone, whether it's walking or biking or hiking or golfing or pickleballing or basketballing or, well, just taking photos of flowers.

I hope you were able to get outside Sunday. Maybe you were able to simply enjoy it from your front porch or living room window. But I'll say it was a wonderful day to be outside. If you weren't able to get out and enjoy it, maybe you can enjoy it vicariously through the photo safari results seen within the pages of this edition of The Weekly Vista.

Enjoy.