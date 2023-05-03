The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | May 3, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This weeks Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Skittles, who is a 1-year-old female schnauzer mix. She is good with other dogs and good with cats. Shelter officials said she "walks nice on a leash" and is "a good dog." Skittles has been spayed and microchipped and is current on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $75. For more information on Skittles, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

