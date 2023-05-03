OPINION: Teach children the way of peace

Things are getting dangerous in Israel and the Middle East again. It seems like every time I think about how I would like to revisit the Holy Land someone starts a conflict and people are shot, wounded and dying. Since I am not very comfortable with any of these, I have elected to stay at home and hope that no one starts shooting around here in Benton County -- although there are no guarantees about that either. However, here are a few of my observations.

I was in Jerusalem about a year before one of the major conflicts when Palestinians shot those scud missiles into the city. As I watched the world news those days, I could see exactly where the media was staying and where the missiles were landing. It was easy, for I had stayed in that same hotel. Frankly, that was a little scary for me.

Israel makes a strong case about claiming they have the most dangerous borders and the safest cities in the Middle East. That may be true, but it also may not be true. On one of my trips to Israel, I decided to check and see just how safe the cities were after dark and walked into downtown Jerusalem around midnight. Sure enough, the place was humming with social life and no one appeared to be worried about anything. There was a jewelry store close by, and I was able to purchase a Jerusalem cross for a friend. All appeared peaceful. However, two weeks after returning home, I noticed that someone had infiltrated downtown Jerusalem and that same jewelry store had been bombed and the park bench where I had sat to watch the night scene was blown away.

On the other hand, the first time I was in Cairo, Egypt, we landed during the night, and the entire area was filled with people, scaring me half to death. However, my guide was not worried, and explained that the airlines were shuttling workers to and from other locations and we had landed just when several planes were discharging their cargos of workers. Oh sure. I'm sure you believe that I believed everything that guide said. Later, I learned a lot about the shenanigans Egyptians practice around their airports and terminals, and how to navigate them. It turned out they were more political than dangerous.

The tombs of the patriarchs are located in Hebron, Egypt, and, of course, every tourist wants to visit them. However, they are sacred to the Palestinians and it normally is not possible to enter Hebron without an Arab guide. You see, Hebron was almost 100% percent Arab until the Israelites took over the city and established a base there. Whenever the local Arabs objected, Israel used its powerful army to subdue them. Of course, this did not create peaceful relationships. Therefore, while tourists are welcome, they are only welcome when they are willing to become a part of the Arab community living there, and this takes a knowledgeable guide with his (as far as I know, there are no female guides serving Hebron) roots in the city. When I was there, a villager welcomed me with a glass of orange juice in a glass that looked like it had never been washed, and after my guide drank first, I did not hesitate to join and share in the welcome toast (and I did not get sick afterwards).

One of my most enjoyable experiences in Israel occurred just outside King David's Citadel. It is claimed that the large sarcophagus there actually contains the remains of King David, but I cannot vouch for that information. The same goes for the tradition that the Upper Room where Jesus shared the Lord's Supper with his disciples is on the second floor. However, the entire area is very peaceful and I was relaxing when a large group of Jewish children, both boys and girls, came into the area. They were accompanied by their teacher and an armed guard, so I was a little careful as I watched them play and sing. Suddenly, I became aware that I could understand all of the words of the songs they were singing in Hebrew. At first, I thought it was a special theophany from God, but then I realized that they were singing the same songs my own daughter was singing back home. They were all around 12 years old like my daughter, and music translated their language.

Later, I was able to mingle with these Jewish children (with permission of their guard) and found that they spoke perfect English. We joked with each other and had a wonderful time of sharing.

I also have seen beautiful young Arab children in their school uniforms obediently obeying their teachers, and I have loved them all. Our world has become too much a place of hatred and killing. It is time to teach children the way of peace and respecting one another, for that is the only way our future has any hope.