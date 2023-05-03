Looking forward to Memorial Day heros

The Weekly Vista would like to invite its readers to submit a photo of a family member who served in the military and fell in action to be included in our May 17 issue. This special part will appear in the Wednesday edition prior to Memorial Day 2023.

It would be an honor for The Weekly Vista to reflect on the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in military service.

Please submit photos via email to [email protected] Along with the photo, please include the following information: name, branch of military, war served, date of death and a brief description of your (our) hero who made the ulitimate sacrifice.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, May 17. Once the submission is received, those submitting photos will be asked to sign a photo release form online. Those simple directions will come from the office of The Weekly Vista.