Hobbs forms new collaboration with Schmieding Center

ROGERS – "Living Healthy in Nature," a program from the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, will feature monthly outings and healthy living tips for older adults. The program will meet the first Thursday of every month at Hobbs State Park.

"Connecting visitors to nature and promoting a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit for our state parks," said Jay T. Schneider, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area assistant superintendent.

The interactive series discusses healthy living tips combined with spending time connecting with nature. Each month will feature a different topic and will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Participants should come dressed for the weather and prepared for moving outside and bring drinking water and an optional sack lunch.

"The physical and mental health benefits of spending time outdoors in nature are important for people of all ages," said Brandi Schneider, director of Aging Services and Administration at the Schmieding Center. "With this program, we want to give older adults a fun way to enhance their health and well-being by connecting them to the outdoor resources in our area."

These monthly meetings will be the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Hobbs State Park located at 20201 East Highway 12 near Rogers. The monthly sessions will focus on easy outdoor activities, such as hiking, birding, meditation, and other guided classes.

The first meeting will be on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. This session will include spring migration birding and life transitions/adapting to change. The program is free, and no reservations are needed.

For more information, contact Jay Schneider at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education

Established in 1999, the Schmieding Center represents a collaborative partnership between the Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Washington Regional Senior Health. The Schmieding Center is a premier community-based center for healthy living in the second half of life. The Schmieding Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional lifestyle needs of older adults with care, compassion and competency.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.