Group enjoys pickleball fun at Metfield Park

There was no time Sunday afternoon to sit around and discuss the origin of the game called "pickleball."

For the five players occupying one of four pickleball courts Sunday afternoon at Metfield Park, the only concern was getting as much pickleball action in before each had to leave for other commitments.

So went a few Sunday afternoon hours of laughs and exercise in the spring sunshine for Rob and Jackie Gain, Keith McCloskey, Jen Edwards and Jim Reynolds.

The last two to walk off the court were Edwards and Reynolds, who were asked if they knew how the game got started.

"These two guys were playing with a whiffle ball and paddles in their back yard," Reynolds said, "and their dog named Pickle would chase the ball and bring it back to them. And that's the truth."

Edwards grinned, "That's maybe one of the stories. I'm not saying you're lying, I'm just saying sometimes there's more than one story."

After both laughed at the theory, the two talked about their enjoyment of the game, the popularity of which has been sweeping through northwest Arkansas and forcing many communities -- like Bella Vista, for example -- to transition their tennis courts into the smaller ones used to accommodate the sport.

Reynolds and Edwards are both former tennis players.

"I played tennis a lot," said Reynolds. "And I grew up playing out here at Bella Vista."

"I played," Edwards said, "but not a lot. But this is so much fun."

Reynolds said because the courts are smaller than tennis courts the players "don't have to run so much," which was something that appealed to him.

Edwards, who described pickleball as "kind of the difference between tennis and ping pong," said the smaller dimensions of the sport's courts make it easier for everyone to compete together.

"It helps even up the playing field between men and women, I think," she said, "and the ages (of the players) because the court is smaller and you don't have to run as much."

Edwards said she started playing pickleball in September of last year and now says she has to play every day.

"It's addictive," she said.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Friends (from left) Jim Reynolds, Rob Gain, Jen Edwards, Keith McCloskey and Jackie Gain gathered for some fun exercise and enjoyable competition at the Metfield Park pickleball courts Sunday afternoon.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Jackie Gain returns a serve during pickleball play Sunday at Metfield Park.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Rob Gain serves during his pickleball match Sunday at Metfield Park.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Jim Reynolds leans into a return during his pickleball match Sunday at Metfield Park.

