Friends of Dogwood, Brittany event successful





On Tuesday, April 25, the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany hosted its 6th Annual Divot Repair Day & Neighborhood Social. Over 25 volunteers came out to help repair divots on the golf course, and the event was a declared a great success.

"We're so grateful to everyone who came out to help," said President of the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany Susan Nuttall. "It's a great way to give back to the community and make the golf course look its best."

The volunteers used over two tons of sand to repair divots on the course and helped clean up the grounds. The event was followed by a neighborhood social, where volunteers and golf course staff enjoyed food and drinks and got to know one another.

"It was a great day to get together with friends and neighbors and make a difference in our community," said Nuttall. "We're already looking forward to next year's event."

The Friends of Dogwood and Brittany is a non-profit organization that supports the Dogwood and Brittany golf courses. The organization raises funds for course improvements, equipment and other needs. For more information, please visit the organization's website at fodbd.com or contact Nuttall at 630-217-8214.

