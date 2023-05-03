Fashion shows reflect Audrey’s spring fashions

Women's newest fashion trends have been on display this past month in Bella Vista.

Audrey's Resale Boutique, Bella Vista's own local resale boutique, presented two fashion shows recently that showcased spring clothing ideas.

Audrey's volunteers spoke about Audrey's past and future and followed the presentations by introducing featured models from both of the groups. Each model had an opportunity to choose their own clothing and even to purchase at a discount if they chose.

Christian Women's Connection met on Wednesday, March 8, at Bella Vista Community Church and invited Audrey's to showcase some of the latest fashions for spring from its boutique. The outstanding outfits were a surprise to many of those present as they experienced the high quality and low price of Audrey's offerings.

The models attended a special afternoon at Audrey's when they picked out the outfits they wished to model, and most purchased their outfits, including clothing, jewelry and even shoes. They were all excited to show some 120 women present their new outfits. Audrey's was able to explain recent changes in pricing, distribution of funds and donations of over $14,000 in the past few months of items that Audrey's re-donated when they did not sell at the store to local organizations such as Care & Share and Helping hands.

Another exciting fashion display was presented for the Women's Club of St. Bernard's Church at its monthly meeting on Friday, April 14. Audrey's volunteers were able to tell a bit about the history of Audrey's Resale Boutique, including how net proceeds are now being distributed on a quarterly basis to local non-profit organizations serving the Benton County area.

In December, $1,000 was distributed to each of the Bella Vista Food Pantries and that act was to be repeated in April with additional funding going to a food pantry in Gravette as a portion of the first quarter distributions that were given to help those in need.

Audrey's also presented a donation to a Rotary group in Bella Vista, and the boutique looks forward to working with the group again in the future.

Audrey's Resale Boutique, located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., is available upon request to tell its unique story to any organization in the Benton County family area. Contact the boutique at 479-250-9961 for more information.