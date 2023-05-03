Fairway notes

Tournaments

Annual 4th of July Couples Scramble Golf Tournament

Sponsored by Friends of the Highlands

Highlands Golf Course

This tournament, to be played on Tuesday, July 4, will be a four-person scramble and teams must consist of two men and two women. Individual couples can submit information to be paired with another couple. The entry fee is $100 per couple and includes lunch and Highlands Course Beautification Package consisting of four mulligans, closest-to-the-pin contests, special hole-in-one contest, pro drive, flight prizes and door prizes. Soft drinks and water will be provided on the course. Green fees and carts are not included in the entry fee. Women will play from the red tees; if older than 70 may play from gold tees. Men will play from the white tees; 70 and older from the red tees; 80 and older from the gold tees; younger than 50 from the blue tees. Tournament is limited to the first 72 couples; cancellations must be made by June 27 to receive a full refund. A shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. and golfers must be checked in by 7:30 a.m. For more information call Joann Black at 501-283-0505 or Roxie Apathy at 918-671-7481. Forms are found at the Highlands Golf Course, 1 Pamona Drive in Bella Vista, and include payment information.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2023 golf season. Founded in 1973 the group welcomes Property Owners Association members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5+4-Hole golf offers it all – fun, fellowship and exercise.

The group usually plays at Brittany Golf Course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays from April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) and no handicaps are used.

Play starts in April, weather permitting, at Brittany. Sign up to play at the golf course once play starts in April or email Judy Schenk at [email protected]

Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association. For more information and a registration form go to https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga/.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2023 golf season. Play is every Wednesday with tee times, all flights playing the red tees with gold and white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 18-Hole Golf League

The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league is looking for new members. The group plays on Thursday mornings, from April through October, visiting all the 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. The weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped so that all players have opportunities to play with golfers of similar and different abilities.

The league offers scrambles and team games as well as individual low gross/low net competitions and plays these and a wide variety of games throughout the year to add some challenge to any golfers' morning.

Those who would like to join this fun and friendly group of women should contact the membership chairperson, Ronnie Nelson, at [email protected] More information about the league and the 2023 membership application can be found at bvwgc.com.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2023 golf season. Play is on Tuesday mornings. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.