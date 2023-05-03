Equestrian Bridges to host Mini Derby fundraiser

Equestrian Bridges will host its 11th Annual Mini Derby fundraiser, presented by the Sazerac Company, on Saturday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m.

The Mini Derby is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year. Held on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, the Mini Derby is an adults-only event that includes the Kentucky Derby playing on a large screen, live music, in-person miniature horse racing, mint juleps, silent auction and more and will be held at Equestrian Bridges located at 5920 South Bellview Road in Rogers.

This year's premiere food sponsor, Kinder's, is donating delicious food flavored with their sauces and seasonings for guests to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Kentucky Derby attire with prizes awarded for best hat, best bow tie and best overall attire. One hundred percent of proceeds raised from the event will stay in northwest Arkansas to support Equestrian Bridges's mission to provide equine therapy to those in need.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go the event's website at miniderby.com.