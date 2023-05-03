Cooper Elementary hosts STREAM night

Cooper Elementary School hosted STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math) night on Friday, April 28, with lots of activities for students.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Lowe's employee Katisha Brice (right) helps Logan Tweedy, 7, build a treasure chest during STREAM night at Cooper Elementary School. Lowe's of Bentonville brought employees to help and provided building kits for students to build their choice of a few different art projects.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Mercury Hensley (left), a teen volunteer with the Bella Vista Public Library Teen Advisory Board, assists Cora Clancy, 8, in folding origami at the Cooper Elementary School library on Friday, April 28, during STREAM night.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Lincoln Schmitt, 6, draws an airplane on a balloon for a balloon race in "Top Gun Flight School," a demonstration by Cooper Elementary teachers during STREAM night. Students also tested paper airplanes in "Top Gun Flight School."
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Children at STREAM night at Cooper Elementary School try to "catch" colorful fish with fishing poles at the "Backyard Bass" activity provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The activity was to help familiarize children with fishing equipment and make them more aware of the types of fish in Arkansas.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Cordelia Steadman, 10, places plastic bears in an aluminum foil boat she built to see how many will float in it. This was among the activities at STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math) night at Cooper Elementary School on April 28.