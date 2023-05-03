Citywide sale brings shoppers from near, far

Early Friday morning, people all over Bella Vista were setting up tables and opening up garages as the Citywide Yard Sale began. In front of the Historic Museum, a trailer full of driftwood set near a table full of homemade jams and jellies as customers filed by. The museum rents spaces in its parking lot, just off Highway 71, as a fundraiser.

"This is a hot sale," Vicki Thomas said. She traveled from Monet, Mo., to shop after seeing the sale listed on Facebook. Thomas has a flea market booth that she stocks with items purchased at yard sales.

"We're usually shoppers," James Risenhoover said as he watched shoppers in his driveway. This is actually his second year selling at the city wide sale. He had just sold a box full of leftover yarn to women from Muskogee, Okla.

The citywide sale started in 2018, Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp said. They skipped 2020 due to Covid. This year 433 sales were signed up on Thursday. There is no fee or permit necessary, she said. The city advertises the sale and provided a link to a Google map so shoppers can find the the various sale locations.

On the corner of Cooper Road and Forest Hills Boulevard, the Bella Vista Lutheran Church was also renting out spaces in its parking lot, Wanda Brogren said. Those proceeds will go to the church and the Little Free Pantry located in the church parking lot.

Brogren was a little disappointed with the number of vendors, but most of them reported sales were good. She expects to do better next year. She met people from as far away as Hot Springs.

While there were plenty of odd kitchen items and baby clothes for sale around town, there were also some unusual items.

Risenhoover had sold an actual pheasant wing, complete with tissue. He wasn't sure how his customer planned to use it, but suspected they wanted it for the feathers which can be used for tying flies or decorating hats.

David Harned had an antique rifle on display. He said it would be good for a young person just learning to shoot.

Jackie Dungan had several family members supplying her sale. Along with furniture and dishes, one had brought a bunch of plastic ice cube trays.

Brogren said the most unusual item at the church was a 6-foot-tall angel that lights up. It's actually a Christmas decoration, but she was also displaying a draft stopper in the form of a line of stuffed cats.

The annual event is held the last weekend in April each year on Friday and Saturday.

Lynn Atkins A "decorative draft stopper" needed identification at a sale table in front of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.



Lynn Atkins Several vendors paid for a spot in front of the Bella Vista Historical Museum during the Citywide Garage Sale last week.

