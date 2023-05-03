The Weekly Vista
Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | May 3, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on April 24 in the game of 7 were: Sharon Bower, first; and Bob Bower, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Winona Brackeen, first; and Gloria Sperry, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 20 were: North-South, Robert Makela and Joe Warren; and East-West, Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Winners April 25 were: North-South, Sharon Judson and Billie Herriott; East-West, Martha Kolb and Ruth Ann Vavrinek.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners April 25 were: Larry and Ginger Anderson, first; Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, second; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, third; Chuck and Dottie Seeley, fourth; and Jim and Janet Callarman, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 27 were: Marty Watson, first; Tim Spaight, second; and Eileen Krinsen, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

