BV represented at International Trails Summit

The International Trails Summit, co-hosted by American Trails and the Professional TrailBuilders Association, took place in Reno, Nev., on April 17-20 and focused on a range of topics related to trail building, management and advocacy. This exciting new collaboration was a gathering of trail and outdoor recreation enthusiasts and professionals representing all corners of the professional trails and outdoor recreation industry and consisted of more than 140 educational sessions covering a broad range of issues.

Two sessions that stood out were the topics of "User Experience (UX) Design for Trails" and "Developing a Program to Reduce Trail Conflicts." These topics are particularly relevant within the city of Bella Vista, as the city actively promotes its trail systems as major assets for the city and has seen increasing relocation and visitation over the past several years.

The session on UX Design for Trails, presented by Jerome Pelland of Sentiers Boreals, emphasized the importance of designing trails with user experience in mind.

While user experience is something that people typically associate with web and app design, speakers in this session talked about how the theory applies to trail design and management as well. To build a successful trail, other factors must also be considered, such as accessibility, safety and user preferences.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of gathering feedback from trail users to ensure that the design meets their needs.

"Northwest Arkansas is a great example of a community that has excelled in designing trails with the user in mind," said Pelland. "The trails in northwest Arkansas are designed in a way that allows multiple people of different abilities to have a good time."

In Bella Vista, this is done by having a variety of easy- to difficult-rated trails, neighborhood access, scenic stopping points and varying distance loop options. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and Slaughter Pen in Bentonville are other great examples where the trail system is designed with the user in mind, with central greenway trails and adjacent more difficult singletrack trails.

Pelland said that the UX design approach can be a part of a city's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for its residents and visitors.

"It's important to make sure that your trail system is user-friendly and meets the needs of all of your users, whether they are hiking, biking, or simply taking a stroll," said Pelland. "By taking a UX design approach, we can ensure that our trails are designed with the user in mind."

This topic is particularly relevant to Bella Vista, as its trail systems are for every type of user, not just mountain bikers. Bella Vista has invested heavily in developing a world-class trail system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of ability. The trails are also designed with safety in mind, with easier trails intermixed with clearly labeled more advanced trails for more experienced trail users.

The design of Bella Vista's trail systems is critical to its success. Trails that aren't as frequently used are re-routed or improved.

The city is always collecting trail count data so city officials can see which trails are more heavily used and which could use improvement. Officials want to make sure that the trails are accessible and safe for everyone, and that they provide a great user experience. That's why the city has invested – and continues to invest – in designing and managing the trails in a way that opens accessibility to all users.

Committing to using UX design for Bella Vista's trail system is not only aimed at improving the user experience but also has economic benefits. Bella Vista has seen a significant increase in tourism in recent years, in large part due to the popularity of the trails. A better user experience could lead to increased tourism and therefore increased revenue for the city.

Slow and Say Hello

The session on Developing a Program to Reduce Trail Conflicts discussed the importance of promoting courteous behavior and communication among trail users. Speakers emphasized the need to slow down and acknowledge other users, and to be respectful of different types of trail users. Presenters also discussed the importance of signage and trail ambassadors in promoting trail etiquette.

Creatively called "Slow and Say Hello," a Marin County, Calif., campaign encourages trail users to slow down and be courteous to one another while enjoying the outdoors.

"We want to create a culture of kindness and respect on our trails," said Curt Kruger, founder of the campaign. "By slowing down and acknowledging other trail users, we can create a more welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for everyone."

The "Slow and Say Hello" campaign has been well received by local residents and trail users in Marin County, who appreciate the importance of promoting courteous behavior on the trails.

"I think it's a great idea," said an International Trails Symposium attendee. "It's a small thing, but saying hello and being friendly can make a big difference in creating a positive trail experience."

Communities worldwide have seen an increase in the number of trail users over the years, especially since covid. With that comes challenges.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the trails safely and respectfully, and that's what the Slow and Say Hello campaign is all about," said Kruger.

Trail courtesy is also especially relevant in Bella Vista, considering the increasing visitation. Nearly 300,000 trail users visiting Bella Vista's Back 40 and Little Sugar trail systems in 2022. Users vary from experienced mountain bikers and young families hiking to seniors getting out for a jog and everyone in between.

"It's important that users feel safe on trails," said Kruger. "The primary result of trail conflict is displacement, which is the opposite of inclusion. Conflict also generates hostility and with that, a lack of respect for the environment."

The two topics of UX design and trail conflicts were just two of many discussed at the International Trails Summit. Trail advocates, builders and managers from around the world all face similar challenges to those seen in northwest Arkansas, albeit in different contexts.

"Trails are an important asset for communities around the world, and it's critical that they are designed and managed in a way that provides a great experience," said American Trails Executive Director Mike Passo. "The International Trails Summit provides an opportunity for trail advocates, builders and managers to come together and share their experiences and ideas, and to learn from one another about the latest trends and best practices in trail management and design."

The city of Bella Vista is committed to continuing to invest in its trail system and promote a positive trail culture. The city has plans to expand the trail system even further, with new trails and amenities planned for the coming years.

The trail system is a major asset for the city of Bella Vista, and officials are committed to making it the best it can be. We will continue to invest in its design, management and refinement to make sure that it remains accessible and enjoyable for all users.

Those who are interested in learning more about the International Trails Summit, or how to get involved in trails, can visit AmericanTrails.org for more information.

