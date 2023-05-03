Bella Vista Public Library news

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

May 4 and 18 at 1 p.m.

Making friends while creating crafts? What a perfect pattern for having some FUN! We're Hooked Crafting Club will meet at 1 p.m. on May 4 and 18 in the Library's Community Room. Bring an art or craft project and come on down! Registration is not required.

Teen Nights

May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The Teen Advisory Board will host "Taco Teen Night" on May 5. Teens ages 13-17 meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy games, snacks & more! Please note: The Library will be closed during these times for teens' safety.

Preschool Storytime

Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

To accommodate new families, Preschool Storytime now will be held twice on Friday mornings: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. We will continue to sing, dance, read stories, and participate in fun activities and crafts for children ages 0-5.

Big Kid Storytime

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

We will continue to have our Big Kid Storytime at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for children ages 6-8. Space, parking, and supplies are limited. Please plan accordingly.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines, and lots of spice! Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club to discuss Protecting Caroline by Susan Stoker. Navy SEAL Matthew "Wolf" Steel meets Caroline on a flight to Virginia. Neither would have imagined it would be hijacked by terrorists. And after, Caroline never expected to need Wolf again... We will meet in the BVPL Conference Room and on Zoom. Author Susan Stoker will join us on Zoom. Attendees must be age 18 or older.

Library Lego Challenge

Wednesday, May 10 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Patrons are welcome to drop by the Children's Department any time of the day and create a special Lego design. Our theme for May is homes. All ages are welcome.

The Book Was Better Book Club

Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

Each month, we discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join us on May 11 when we discuss Chocolat by Joanne Harris and the movie by the same name. Attendees must be age 18 or older.