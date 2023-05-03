Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

Wednesday, May 3
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
9 a.m. Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents
10 a.m. Out & About
w/Roger Martin
11 a.m. First United
Methodist Church Service
12 p.m. Comedy Hour
1 p.m. Combat
3 p.m. Americana
4 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents
5 p.m. In With Flynn
6 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents
7 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy
8 p.m. Bella Vista Gardening
9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m. British Action Series
Thursday, May 4
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
8:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour
9 a.m. In with Flynn
10 a.m. Doggy Dilemma
12 p.m. Spy Drama
1 p.m. BV City Council Meeting
3 p.m. All Aboard
4 p.m. The Children's Corner
5 p.m. Smart Boating
5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable Aging
7 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents
8 p.m. Go Fish
9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m. British Thriller Series
Friday, May 5
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
9 a.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents
10 a.m. Healthy Living
12 p.m. Western Hour
1 p.m. BV POA Meeting
3 p.m. Americana
4 p.m. Kids A Cookin'
5 p.m. Art and Imagination with Janna
6 p.m. Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents
7 p.m. Wine Country
8 p.m. Future Talk
9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m. Retro Movie Theater
Saturday, May 6
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
8:05 a.m. BV Gardening
9 a.m. The Children's Corner
9:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour
10 a.m. The Garage
w/Steve Butler
11 a.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents
12 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy
1 p.m. Western Hour
2 p.m. BV City Council Meeting
4 p.m. In Performance
7 p.m. Baby Blue Arts
7:30 p.m. Smart Boating
8 p.m. Saturday Sci-Fi
10 p.m. Comedy Hour
Sunday, May 7
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
9 a.m. Adventure Hour
10 a.m. The Folklorist
11 a.m. First United
Methodist Church Service
12 p.m. New Life Church Service
2 p.m. In Performance
7 p.m. New Life Church Service
9 p.m. Sunday Night Movie
Monday, May 8
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
9 a.m. Future Talk
10 a.m. Go Fish
11 a.m. Healthy Living
12 p.m. Action Adventure Hour
1 p.m. POA New Member Orientation
3 p.m. Americana
4 p.m. Kids A Cookin'
5 p.m. Art & Imagination with Janna
5:30 p.m. Out & About
w/Roger Martin
6 p.m. Doggy Dilemmas
7 p.m. BV POA Meeting
9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m. Abbott & Costello Show
Tuesday, May 9
8 a.m. Daily Devotion
8:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour
9 a.m. Vid Kid Teaches
11 a.m. Baby Blue Arts
12 p.m. Comedy Hour
3 p.m. All Aboard
4 p.m. The Children's Corner
5 p.m. Smart Boating
5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable Aging
6 p.m. BV City Council Meeting
8 p.m. Wine Country
9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m. British Comedy Hour
Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-verse Channel 99 and also viewed at youtube.com/user/BellaVistaCommTV.