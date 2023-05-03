Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

Wednesday, May 3

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents

10 a.m. Out & About

w/Roger Martin

11 a.m. First United

Methodist Church Service

12 p.m. Comedy Hour

1 p.m. Combat

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents

5 p.m. In With Flynn

6 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents

7 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy

8 p.m. Bella Vista Gardening

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. British Action Series

Thursday, May 4

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

8:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour

9 a.m. In with Flynn

10 a.m. Doggy Dilemma

12 p.m. Spy Drama

1 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

3 p.m. All Aboard

4 p.m. The Children's Corner

5 p.m. Smart Boating

5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable Aging

7 p.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents

8 p.m. Go Fish

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. British Thriller Series

Friday, May 5

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents

10 a.m. Healthy Living

12 p.m. Western Hour

1 p.m. BV POA Meeting

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Kids A Cookin'

5 p.m. Art and Imagination with Janna

6 p.m. Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents

7 p.m. Wine Country

8 p.m. Future Talk

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. Retro Movie Theater

Saturday, May 6

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

8:05 a.m. BV Gardening

9 a.m. The Children's Corner

9:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour

10 a.m. The Garage

w/Steve Butler

11 a.m. Bella Vista Community TV Presents

12 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy

1 p.m. Western Hour

2 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

4 p.m. In Performance

7 p.m. Baby Blue Arts

7:30 p.m. Smart Boating

8 p.m. Saturday Sci-Fi

10 p.m. Comedy Hour

Sunday, May 7

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Adventure Hour

10 a.m. The Folklorist

11 a.m. First United

Methodist Church Service

12 p.m. New Life Church Service

2 p.m. In Performance

7 p.m. New Life Church Service

9 p.m. Sunday Night Movie

Monday, May 8

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

9 a.m. Future Talk

10 a.m. Go Fish

11 a.m. Healthy Living

12 p.m. Action Adventure Hour

1 p.m. POA New Member Orientation

3 p.m. Americana

4 p.m. Kids A Cookin'

5 p.m. Art & Imagination with Janna

5:30 p.m. Out & About

w/Roger Martin

6 p.m. Doggy Dilemmas

7 p.m. BV POA Meeting

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. Abbott & Costello Show

Tuesday, May 9

8 a.m. Daily Devotion

8:30 a.m. Cartoon 1/2 Hour

9 a.m. Vid Kid Teaches

11 a.m. Baby Blue Arts

12 p.m. Comedy Hour

3 p.m. All Aboard

4 p.m. The Children's Corner

5 p.m. Smart Boating

5:30 p.m. Knowledgeable Aging

6 p.m. BV City Council Meeting

8 p.m. Wine Country

9 p.m. Tracing Your Family Roots

10 p.m. British Comedy Hour

Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-verse Channel 99 and also viewed at youtube.com/user/BellaVistaCommTV.